4 supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 8

The Carolina Panthers made a sluggish start to the final training camp practice before their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. And once again, head coach Dave Canales was not afraid to let his players know that standards had slipped.

After that, it got really chippy.

There were a few skirmishes. Helmets flew in the air, and the intensity was extremely high for the remainder of the session. While Canales acknowledged that things crossed the line on a few occasions, this response at least showed that he's got their undivided attention.

Excitement is building before the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, not least because legendary former linebacker Luke Kuechly will finally be enshrined in Canton after a prolific career. But for those following in his footsteps, there was still some hard work to get through beforehand.

Before then, here are four big standouts from Day 8 of a fascinating training camp so far.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers 2026 training camp Day 8

Ja'seem Reed - WR

With Xavier Legette getting carted off with a scary fall and Chris Brazzell II out for the season, wide receiver Ja'seem Reed once again got plenty of opportunities to impress. And not for the first time this summer, he grasped them with both hands.

Reed's connection with undrafted rookie quarterback Haynes King continues to stand out. He's creating separation, cutting well at the top of his routes, and looks like a dependable presence when targets come his way. If he takes this through into the preseason, his roster hopes will only increase.

DeVonta Smith - CB

The Panthers identified DeVonta Smith among their top undrafted free-agent targets once the draft concluded, giving him $247,500 fully guaranteed on his rookie deal. That was a strong vote of confidence, and the Notre Dame product is now starting to find his groove after an acclimation period.

This was reflected in Smith securing an interception, reading King's eyes well before taking his chance. This is the best possible way to get noticed. But as with Reed, the first-year pro's preseason performances will be much more telling.

Patrick Jones II - OLB

As previously mentioned, Canales was not happy with the early intensity, and he let everyone know. After that, things went the other way, going overboard on several occasions as the defense looked to set the tone.

Patrick Jones II led from the front, according to those in attendance. The veteran edge rusher was more physical than expected without pads, which rubbed people up the wrong way. But after a lackluster start to the session, Canales no doubt liked this sort of response.

Thomas Incoom - OLB

Jones wasn't the only pass-rusher to flash on a day where the defense got the upper hand. Thomas Incoom also got some opportunities with the first-string defense, and according to those in attendance, didn't look out of place whatsoever.

Incoom looked explosive off the snap. He got into the backfield impressively on one occasion for what would have been a sack in a contact situation. His special teams prowess gives him a fighting chance of making the team, but a strong preseason could see him go onto the rotation without edge rusher Nic Scourton to depend upon.