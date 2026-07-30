Panthers' heartbreak gives Ja'seem Reed a chance he may never get again

Life in the NFL is all about opportunity. For wide receiver Ja'seem Reed, he's now got it in the most unfortunate of circumstances.

The Carolina Panthers were left reeling by wide receiver Chris Brazzell II's heartbreaking setback. He now needs season-ending surgery to repair his torn LCL after a second opinion. It represents a body blow to the player and the franchise, but someone else will have to step in his absence.

Reed is pretty far down the depth chart currently. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Panthers this offseason after spending part of 2025 on the practice squad. Carolina saw enough in him that warranted further investigation, and the impressive start he made over early offseason workouts lends support to these claims.

Ja'seem Reed must seize new Carolina Panthers opportunity after Chris Brazzell II heartbreak

Standing out now is one thing. Getting the opportunities to do so in the regular season when things matter more with no experience in a competitive NFL setting is something else entirely.

#Panthers p-squad holdover Ja’seem Reed has had a nice couple of days here at minicamp. Hands-catcher, good size and length, shifty. pic.twitter.com/2SBvjTezfY — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 9, 2026

The Panthers will give everyone a fair shot. They are well stocked at wide receiver, even with Brazzell's long-term absence. Reed remains a dark horse contender for a place on the 53-man roster. But with strong performances at camp and shining when targets come his way in the preseason, who knows what can happen.

Reed wouldn't have asked for a chance to come from this sort of situation, but this is how it's arrived. NFL history is littered with tales of players who surge after injuries to previous starters. While the former San Diego college standout might not reach the heights of a starting-caliber wideout, the door is now further open than it's ever been.

And it's unlikely Reed will ever get an opening like this again.

There are a lot of unknowns behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Xavier Legette is in a make-or-break year. David Moore and Brycen Tremayne are seen as special teams players. Jimmy Horn Jr. is a work in progress, and John Metchie III is a reclamation project linking up once again with his former college quarterback Bryce Young.

Where Reed fits into this equation is undetermined. But Coker's rise from an undrafted hopeful to an offensive focal point should provide inspiration.

It also shows that the Panthers reward hard work and high performance. Reed has nothing to lose and everything to gain. And from the looks of it, a place on the practice squad might not be all he has ahead of him.

Brazzell's loss will be sorely felt, especially given how he was expected to add a downfield threat to free things underneath. The Panthers have to roll with the punches, which may also include Reed if he impresses enough over the summer.

Watch this space...