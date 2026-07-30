Chris Brazzell's second opinion delivers devastating Panthers verdict

Rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II was expected to be out for eight weeks with a moderate LCL tear sustained during training camp. Not ideal, but not exactly the end of the world either.

Unfortunately, things have now taken a sour turn. And for the Carolina Panthers, some significant adjustment is now needed.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the second opinion Brazzell received was not as encouraging. The third-round pick will now undergo season-ending surgery to repair the left knee, making him the second gifted young player to be ruled out for the entire campaign in the first week of camp.

Chris Brazzell's second opinion on injured knee delivers gut punch to the Carolina Panthers

Edge rusher Nic Scourton tore his ACL on Day 1, ending any hopes he had of a breakout campaign. Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton is out with blood clots. Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu are also long-term absentees. Now, Brazzell joins them on the shelf.

This is a hammer blow to the Panthers. Momentum was so high coming into the offseason, with Carolina fresh off a return to the playoffs as NFC South champions. It hasn't taken long for the mood to shift, but all hope is not lost by any stretch.

If there was one position group where the Panthers are stacked enough to cope with a long-term injury like this, it's wide receiver. And though there are several unknowns in the group, this unit as presently constructed could still be impactful with offensive coordinator Brad Idzik now calling plays.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker will lead the way. Xavier Legette now becomes integral to the plans. David Moore, Brycent Tremayne, John Metchie III, Jimmy Horn Jr., and now Ja'seem Reed have improved chances of making a contribution. The onus will also be on the tight ends, who didn't exactly thrive when opportunities came their way last season.

Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Tommy Tremble 27 249 2 Ja'Tavion Sanders 29 190 1 Mitchell Evans 19 171 2

This is another gut punch for the Panthers. They believed Brazzell could bring a different element to their offense as a big, long, and fast receiver with the ability to stretch the field and become a genuine red zone threat. That could still be the case, but it won't be this season.

What's important now is taking stock.

General manager Dan Morgan will have plans in place, and head coach Dave Canales will be on hand to support Brazzell every step of the way. It was hard to ignore the hype attached to the Tennessee product after standing out over early offseason workouts. That has come crashing to a halt in the worst possible way.

It'll be a mental strain as well as physical for Brazzell on his long road to recovery. But if this was needed to ensure a long, healthy career from 2027 onwards, it will be worth it.

Even if nobody can see that right now.