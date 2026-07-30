Chris Brazzell injury clears the runway for Xavier Legette's last Panthers stand

It's been a disastrous start in terms of injuries for the Carolina Panthers at training camp. First, promising second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Now, rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II is set for an eight-week spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Not exactly ideal, but Brazzell's blow has cleared the runway for Xavier Legette to make more of an impression alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker to begin the 2026 campaign.

Legette was a first-round pick, and he has not met expectations so far. Confidence in his consistency dwindled last season, but the Panthers are not ready to give up on the South Carolina product yet. Brazzell's arrival threatened to push him a little further down the pecking order, but that danger has now subsided.

Carolina Panthers will be relying on Xavier Legette more than ever after Chris Brazzell II injury

For now, at least.

There has been a noticeable difference in Legette over the offseason. He looks in shape, sharp, and ready to silence his doubters. He's heard all the chatter about being a bust and falling out of favor. But looking at the way he's catching everything in his direction at training camp so far, the added urgency is resulting in an impressive transformation.

Realistically, the Panthers probably won't see Brazzell for any lengthy period until after their Week 5 bye. The Tennessee product was dealing with a knee issue before getting carted off, but the moderate LCL tear is something more serious. Though disappointing, Carolina can take its time with his recovery, knowing there are others capable of filling the void.

Legette is the primary candidate. And even though he was expected to play some role with offensive coordinator Brad Idzik calling plays, that should be elevated now.

It's now or never for Legette. But in all honesty, he probably knew that even before Brazzell's injury misfortune.

Head coach Dave Canales' belief in Legette has never wavered. Taking him out of the firing line to avoid his morale crashing through the floor late last season and into the playoffs was the right call. He showed up this offseason with renewed purpose, and the hard work he's put in away from the team seems to have had the desired effect.

The Panthers will be hoping more than ever that this is the start of brighter days ahead for Legette.

Brazzell's speed, wide catch radius, and contested catch prowess in the red zone were expected to bring a different dynamic to the offense. That will still be the case, but it won't be right away, and the onus now falls on the 2024 first-rounder to finally fulfill his pre-draft promise.

Nothing else will suffice. Because if Legette fails again, there might not be another opportunity waiting for him in Carolina.