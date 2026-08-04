Xavier Legette avoids Panthers' worst fear after terrifying camp scare

Xavier Legette has put together an outstanding summer so far. The Carolina Panthers have challenged the wide receiver, and he is responding positively. But it was never going to be completely smooth sailing.

There was real concern during the final training camp practice before Carolina's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Legette came crashing down headfirst over Cam Miller after making a catch, which left him shaken. He was moving all his extremities and responding well to the medical staff's initial examinations, but he was still carted off.

Carolina Panthers get a lucky escape with Xavier Legette after scary camp fall

Fans were eagerly anticipating an update from Dave Canales after practice. The head coach confirmed that Legette did not have a concussion, and it looked like a stinger pending further tests.

"Made a really nice play, high pointed it. Cam Miller's in great position. Went down really hard. Went in, evaluated him, cleared him of a concussion, but it looks like a stinger, so we're going to evaluate him more over the next day or so and just make sure that he's in the right spot."

Xavier Legette has been cleared for a concussion but he has a stinger. He wouldn’t have played Thursday and they won’t practice until Sunday so he will get rest. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 4, 2026

If the tests reveal what Canales expects, Legette has had a lucky escape. It could have been a lot worse.

The Panthers have been ravaged by injuries to start camp. Right tackle Taylor Moton, edge rusher Nic Scourton, and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II are long-term absences. Ikem Ekwonu and Tershawn Wharton also face a long road back. Legette might have a lot to prove this season, but losing him as well would have been another hammer blow.

Canales doesn't believe it's anything too serious, and there is still a way to go before Carolina suits up against the Chicago Bears in Week 1. They can be ultra cautious with Legette, giving him all the time he needs to get back to 100 percent. And he's already shown this offseason enough to suggest a more impactful role is well within his capabilities.

Xavier Legette leading the group out for receiver drills pic.twitter.com/XGRSOGxtf3 — Danielle Stein (@Danielle_Stein9) August 4, 2026

Carolina's depth at receiver is being stretched, but it's giving others more opportunities to flourish. John Metchie II and Ja'seem Reed are among those staking a strong claim for roster involvement, but much will also depend on their preseason performances before their fate is decided.

As for Legette? He cannot rush getting back.

The Panthers still believe he can be a factor in the offense with Brad Idzik calling plays, and he's put in the hard work this offseason to repay this faith. This is a minor setback, but the 2024 first-round pick out of South Carolina should just be thankful it wasn't anything more alarming.

Just take time to get right and make sure everything is on point for Week 1. That is, and has always been, the primary objective.