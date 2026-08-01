Xavier Legette already has Panthers teammates believing his revival is real

Xavier Legette has been a man reborn this offseason. And it is not going unnoticed by his Carolina Panthers teammates.

Fellow wide receiver Jalen Coker acknowledged how special Legette has looked so far this offseason. He's taken this good form into the early stages of training camp, which bodes well as he enters a critical Year 3 of his professional career.

It remains a precarious situation, but there are growing signs that Legette can gradually emerge as another productive weapon for Carolina when it comes down to crunch time.

Jalen Coker on Xavier Legette: “He’s been balling. He’s special out there.” #Panthers — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 1, 2026

Xavier Legette is winning the Carolina Panthers over before critical Year 3

Legette always had the physical profile to make his presence felt. The Panthers believed in his athletic upside at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and even though it hasn't come together yet, head coach Dave Canales' belief in the wideout hasn't wavered.

The South Carolina product is leaving a positive impression on everyone, and for good reason. Legette worked tremendously hard in the face of adversity this offseason. He learned some harsh lessons, and he's striving to silence the doubters. He looks in better shape, more explosive, and ready to remind the world why he was a first-round pick.

Obviously, it's a wait-and-see scenario. Legette has often stood out in shorts and shells over the summer. Unfortunately, this was followed by too many mistakes in key moments over his first two regular seasons.

Coker overtook him in the pecking order, and he's just been paid. Tetairoa McMillan is the top dog, but with third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II now out for the season with an LCL tear, there is an opportunity to finally fulfill his pre-draft promise.

What a nice route and catch here from former Gamecock, Xavier Legette…#keeppounding #bryceyoung pic.twitter.com/qlBXdsP0QF — Flea Flicker Football (@fleaflickerr) July 31, 2026

The positivity around Legette is difficult to ignore. Canales said there are big plans for the pass-catcher, and his teammates have been highly impressed by both the improvements and resolve. He's stacking good days, which is all you can ask for at this time of year.

Maybe getting Legette some looks in the preseason would be beneficial. He's raising confidence, and this would only increase if he can get a few good catches under his belt in a typical game-day setting. That will only serve him well in pursuit of a 2026 bounce-back, which would be a significant boost to the Panthers' chances of defending their NFC South championship.

Losing the dynamism of Brazzell isn't ideal. He was expected to bring a different dynamic to the offense, and the Panthers will now have a plan to cope without him. Legette needs to step up, grow up, and make sure he is willing to maximize every opportunity when it arises.

It could still go either way. But for now, it's so far, so good.

Long may it continue.