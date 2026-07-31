4 wide receivers the Panthers should call after losing Chris Brazzell II

Things took another sour turn for the Carolina Panthers when rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II's knee injury became season-ending after a second opinion. It's a crushing blow to the third-round pick, who was hoping for an important role. Now, general manager Dan Morgan has to think on his feet.

Morgan signed a couple of receivers who are probably nothing more than camp bodies. They have others with the potential to step into more prominent roles. They also have Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker firmly cemented as their top two options. That might be enough, but it might also be worth acquiring another experienced veteran for some short-term relief.

With this in mind, here are four wide receivers the Panthers could potentially target after Brazzell's heartbreaking setback.

Wide receivers the Carolina Panthers should call after Chris Brazzell II injury blow

Keenan Allen

The Panthers have relied on a youth movement at wide receiver throughout Morgan's tenure. Acquiring an aging veteran might not be in their thought process, but if Brazzell's injury forced the club to change course, someone like Keenan Allen could offer something.

Allen remains a prolific route runner with assured hands. He might not have the same explosiveness that took the league by storm earlier in his career, but he's a savvy pro who knows how to get open. At a time when the Panthers are looking to take the next step into legitimate contention, having players like this is vital.

Stefon Diggs

This might be a little more high-profile and definitely more expensive than Morgan is probably looking for, but Stefon Diggs's credentials would instantly help fill the void left by Brazzell.

Diggs is still searching for the right fit after being released by the New England Patriots. At least five teams have reportedly checked in, but nobody has made their move as yet. This would be on the ambitious side for the Panthers, but making an inquiry to see what it might cost couldn't be dismissed entirely.

Noah Brown

Brazzell was expected to stretch the field and take the top off defenses. This is a dynamic Carolina hasn't had for a while, and possible options with the trait are in short supply on the free-agent market.

Noah Brown is one of them. He's coming off another injury-plagued season with the Commanders, so making sure he is ready to contribute right away wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

If Brown can, he is strong in contested catches, is a third-level threat, and is also adept at generating defensive pass interference penalties for good measure.

Curtis Samuel

A reunion, perhaps?

Curtis Samuel is still looking for work after things fizzled out with the Buffalo Bills. While he's never reached the heights expected, largely down to injury, he's still young enough to galvanize his career in the right fit. And what better place than with the team that drafted him?

Samuel creates separation, has versatility, and is a threat with the football in his hands. He might also be a little too similar to what the Panthers have in terms of someone who can work the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.