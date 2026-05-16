5 Panthers games in 2026 could turn into a nightmare for Dave Canales

The Carolina Panthers now know who they will face each week of the 2026 season. Kicking off the year with the Chicago Bears, the squad will hope to put the conversations around the blockbuster 2023 pre-draft trade behind them.

However, their schedule may pose one of the significant challenges of the Dave Canales-Dan Morgan era.

Morgan has constructed a roster that is built to win football games next season, but it all hinges on the consistency and growth of quarterback Bryce Young. We'll also see how new offensive play-caller Brad Idzik runs a functional offense and whether the flaws of 2025 can be corrected.

With a first-place schedule, the Panthers play some of the toughest teams in the NFL this season. Let's look at five of the toughest contests ahead of the most crucial year in recent franchise memory.

Carolina Panthers bracing for season-defining challenges during the 2026 campaign

5. Carolina Panthers at Vikings — Week 13

I'm convinced that if the Minnesota Vikings had an average quarterback last season, they would've won 13 games. This is an impressive roster that gets an average signal-caller under center in Kyler Murray, making the Panthers' road trip one of the most intriguing on the schedule.

With a late-afternoon kickoff on CBS, Carolina and Minnesota could enter this matchup as quality opponents. U.S. Bank Stadium is one of the loudest and toughest places to play, making this one of the Panthers' toughest road games of the year.

4. Carolina Panthers vs. Lions — Week 4

At their best, the Detroit Lions are among the conference's hallmark programs. I expect them to win the NFC North, which makes this early-season primetime matchup for the Panthers that much more important.

Everyone is seeing the ascension of this Carolina team. That is reflected in their three primetime slots, including their first Sunday Night Football game in 10 years.

Chicago might be an exciting test for the Panthers to begin the year, but Detroit makes this a prime opportunity for both teams to test themselves. How Ejiro Evero limits the explosive playmakers of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jamison Williams, and Jahmyr Gibbs will be intriguing to watch. A win here would bolster the confidence of this young, talented Panthers team.

3. Carolina Panthers vs. Ravens — Week 11

The advantage the Panthers have with their toughest opponents this season is that all of them will be playing at Bank of America Stadium. We are talking playoff environments when teams like the Baltimore Ravens come to town, a franchise that should be considered a favorite to win the AFC this year.

Jesse Minter is a great defensive mind and has the talent to make opposing offenses sweat profusely. A healthy Lamar Jackson remains an NFL MVP candidate each year. Young and the Panthers defense will have their hands full.

2. Carolina Panthers vs. Broncos — Week 9

The Denver Broncos should be a Super Bowl favorite next season. They have an elite defense and an explosive offense, now that Jaylen Waddle is in the fold. They are a much better team than Carolina on paper, though whether they have a true quarterback advantage by this point of the season could be debatable.

This isn't a must-win game for the Panthers, but it is important to build this roster's reputation. More wins against these types of opponents are what this team needs to continue its growth. However, the Broncos are likely to be heavily favored here in what could be an imposing battle in Charlotte.

1. Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks — Week 17

An ascending team against the defending Super Bowl champions.

This was one of the best rivalries from the mid-2010s, and now these two face off again for the second year in a row for Week 17. Despite losing a few players and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, this is still a terrific Seattle Seahawks team with a path to repeating in 2026.

This is the Panthers' ultimate challenge for 2026, especially if they are competing for a top seed in the NFC. While this game is slated for the early afternoon, it has playoff implications and a postseason preview written all over it.

Week 17 is Carolina's biggest test of the campaign as things stand, and that may not change during the season as well.