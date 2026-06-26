5 notable former Panthers still waiting for a lifeline before training camp

The Carolina Panthers have ushered in a new era under general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. There was an emphasis on youth and rewarding progress. And anyone not pulling their weight was shown the door.

This was the correct way to propel the Panthers from the NFL's basement to respectability. Relying on aging veterans down on their luck was no longer an option, and the grave mistakes of previous regimes have been eradicated. Some have gone on to excel elsewhere, but others have their futures firmly hanging in the balance.

With this in mind, here are five notable former Panthers players who are still sitting on the proverbial free-agent scrapheap before training camp.

Former Carolina Panthers players still waiting for a lifeline in free agency

Haason Reddick - DE/OLB

The Panthers got more from Haason Reddick than they envisaged at the time. He bet on himself with a one-year deal, quickly forming a prolific edge-rushing tandem with Brian Burns. It was an enormous positive, but Carolina didn't bring him back.

Reddick spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, gaining 27 sacks. Things haven't quite gone to plan since, but it's surprising to see him still sitting on the market at this time of year.

Yetur Gross-Matos - DE/OLB

While Yetur Gross-Matos never quite met the expectations of a high Day 2 pick, his flashes were enough for the San Francisco 49ers to give him a contract in free agency. This looked like a tremendous fit, but injuries prevented him from making a lasting contribution.

The Niners didn't re-sign him this offseason, which wasn't surprising. Gross-Matos is still young enough to carve out a role for himself somewhere, but health is the main issue.

Miles Sanders - RB

Carolina's decision-makers at the time thought Miles Sanders could fill the gaping void left by Christian McCaffrey. He never came close to these projections, with injuries and a lack of consistency leaving general manager Dan Morgan with no option but to release the running back with one year remaining on his deal.

Sanders ended up on the Dallas Cowboys, but he was behind Javonte Williams in the pecking order and went to injured reserve after just four games. Nobody has taken a chance on him as yet, so it'll be interesting to see if someone takes the plunge.

Xavier Woods - S

Xavier Woods was an easy scapegoat throughout his three seasons with the Panthers. His production wasn't perfect by any stretch, but he was durable, relatively consistent, and displayed the right leadership qualities through some difficult times.

The veteran safety wasn't brought back last year and signed with the Tennessee Titans. Woods didn't land in the best situation and suffered accordingly before going to injured reserve. He was released after one season, which hasn't been looked upon favorably by teams looking for help on the defensive back end this offseason.

Jadeveon Clowney - DE/OLB

A few eyebrows were raised last year when the Panthers released Jadeveon Clowney after just one season. He performed well, flashing as a pass rusher and making a difference against the run. Amid the team's struggles, he remained a constant source of motivation as a leader. But that wasn't enough.

Clowney eventually signed with the Cowboys. He made a decent impression, but it's clear that the South Carolina product's powers are waning. He's become something of a hired mercenary, but he might be waiting a long time for another shot in 2026.