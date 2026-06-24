Panthers could give former draft gamble a lifeline after crushing injury blow

The Carolina Panthers' offseason has gone relatively smoothly up to now. Head coach Dave Canales only dealt with one real blow, but it could be a big one if sufficient contingencies aren't put in place.

And there is a potential reunion that could help achieve this objective.

Veteran defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton suffered a neck injury that was serious enough to require surgery, all but ending any hopes of a bounce-back campaign. The Panthers didn't put a timeline on his return, though defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero expects him back at some point during the 2026 season.

Until then, others have to step up.

Yetur Gross-Matos could be the perfect short-term solution for Carolina Panthers

As things stand right now, rookie second-rounder Lee Hunter could slot in at the nose tackle spot, with Bobby Brown III being deployed as a 3-4 defensive end. Cam Jackson should also play a key rotational role in Year 2 of his professional career, but the cupboard is relatively bare aside from that.

The Panthers have money available to sign another dependable veteran presence with versatility. And looking at the options available on the market, Yetur Gross-Matos could be well worth a look.

Gross-Matos is no stranger to Panthers fans. He was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and even though injuries dented his momentum, there were flashes of quality that didn't go unnoticed when he hit free agency.

The former Penn State standout signed a decent contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gross-Matos couldn't generate any positive momentum, with even more problems on the health front. The NFC West club didn't bring him back, but it is somewhat surprising to see him still sitting on the proverbial scrapheap.

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer is among those who thought Gross-Matos rejoining the Panthers made some sense.

It provides familiarity, which should enable a smooth transition. Gross-Matos knows the defense and Evero's demands. He can also operate on the edge or as a 3-4 end, providing versatility and depth. Everything would need to be checked out medically, but it wouldn't be the worst idea.

Given that teams are not queuing around the block to acquire him, it probably wouldn't cost much to sign Gross-Matos at this stage, either. He'll be desperate for an opportunity to get back into the league and to build confidence over the summer. Being around people he knows and trusts in Carolina would give him the best possible chance of galvanizing his career.

Whether the Panthers would consider it is another matter.

General manager Dan Morgan seemed happy enough to let Gross-Matos walk without much of a fight during his first offseason at the helm. He was highly regarded in the building once upon a time, but the current regime wasn't calling the shots then. Even so, if Evero believes he could help plug the gap left by Wharton's unfortunate injury setback, that might be enough for Carolina to take the plunge.

Time will tell, but it's certainly an intriguing possibility.