5 realistic free-agent wide receivers Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

The Carolina Panthers saw enough growth from quarterback Bryce Young last season to suggest he's worth building around. Finding him more productive weapons in the passing game is crucial.

There's an obvious need to upgrade the tight-end position with Ian Thomas departing and Tommy Tremble set to test the market. The Panthers also need to examine the wide receiver pool in their quest to give Young the supporting cast needed to flourish further.

Dan Morgan seemed happy enough with the options at his disposal currently. Adam Thielen is returning for another year — the last of his deal. That gives Young a savvy route runner with dependable hands, and the wideout's performances in 2024 suggest there is plenty left in the tank.

The Panthers are counting on Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker to build on the flashes displayed as rookies. The undrafted free agent outperformed the first-round pick, which has positives and negatives attached. However, head coach Dave Canales is confident the fledgling pass-catchers can benefit greatly from their first-year experiences.

Carolina's cupboard is relatively bare aside from that, although all signs point to David Moore getting another deal. Going down the draft route cannot be dismissed despite this class not being to the standard of previous years. The veteran pool doesn't look great either, especially if Tee Higgins gets franchise-tagged and Chris Godwin receives another extension from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With this in mind, here are five realistic free-agent wide receivers the Panthers must consider this offseason.

Carolina Panthers must consider Tutu Atwell

Money is pretty tight for the Carolina Panthers right now. They have just under $30 million in available salary-cap space, so a bold move appears unlikely unless they backload contracts. Considering the need to invest heavily in defense, Dan Morgan could be searching a little lower down the pecking order for wide receiver help when push comes to shove.

Betting on a young receiver with upside and experience wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. Tutu Atwell ticks the boxes in that regard. He's also unlikely to cost the earth, which only helps the Panthers strengthen other position groups.

Atwell did well when called upon during his time with the Los Angeles Rams. He produced solid numbers earlier this season with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp out through injury. But once the prolific duo returned to the lineup, the former second-round selection went back into a backup role.

The Rams might extend Atwell considering Kupp has been made available for trade. If he tests the market, don't be surprised if the Panthers inquire.