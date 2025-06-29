5 unsigned veterans who could ignite Panthers' training camp drama

The Carolina Panthers have turned over every stone in their quest to find the right improvements this offseason. Judging by recent reports, general manager Dan Morgan isn't done yet.

Even though an inquiry to veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander's representatives came to nothing, it shows the Panthers are looking for more. Those in power believe they have a shot to make strides next season. If another productive veteran or two gets them closer to an NFC South title push, they won't hesitate to shake things up.

With this in mind, here are five unsigned veterans who could raise urgency with Carolina's training camp on the not-too-distant horizon.

Unsigned veterans who could ignite Panthers' training camp drama

Justin Simmons, S

Let's get the most obvious one out of the way first. Speculation remains rampant about the Panthers signing Justin Simmons at some stage. An initial conversation occurred with nothing concrete emerging from it, but they might go back again, the closer we get to training camp.

Simmons is an outstanding player. Slotting into the safety room would round things off nicely if the money works for all parties.

Rasul Douglas, CB

The Panthers could also use another capable cornerback. Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade are projected to be the starting trio. They have some promise, but it won't be enough.

Someone like Rasul Douglas would help enormously. He's not expecting to go back to the Green Bay Packers after rumors surfaced, and he's also got previous experience in Carolina, having galvanized his career with the Panthers in 2020.

Jordan Whitehead, S

If the Panthers decide not to make another bid for Simmons, other safeties remaining on the market could be worthy candidates for the rotation. Jordan Whitehead is one of them.

Whitehead wasn't brought back by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was surprising when one considers his strengths against the run. His previous experience in the NFC South only sweetens the pot.

Gerald Everett, TE

Tommy Tremble's back injury that required surgery leaves the Panthers with only Ja'Tavion Sanders and rookie Mitchell Evans as viable options. Much will depend on the former third-round pick's recovery timeline, but bringing in Gerald Everett gives Carolina another capable presence to fill the void.

Everett's time with the Chicago Bears didn't go according to plan. Even so, he's experienced and dependable. This is something the Panthers need until Tremble is ready to return.

Stephon Gilmore, CB

Another homecoming for Stephon Gilmore, perhaps?

While his first stint with the Panthers was brief, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year showed enough last season with the Minnesota Vikings to suggest he's still got some good football left in the tank. The regime that treated him poorly is also no longer around, so this could be the experienced figure Morgan is looking for to give his cornerback unit a shot in the arm.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis