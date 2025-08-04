Adam Thielen just sent hype around Panthers' rookie through the roof

It's getting hard to ignore the hype around Carolina Panthers' rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., and his veteran teammate lifted the lid on why his transition has gone so smoothly.

All the headlines went on Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's the dynamic difference-maker everyone associated with the Panthers is hoping can become a legitimate No. 1 option. Horn went completely overlooked in comparison, but this provided the former Colorado standout with the motivation needed to hit the ground running.

Horn has been an absolute revelation so far. He remains a work in progress, but the sixth-round pick is displaying the explosiveness and playmaking ability that attracted the Panthers during their comprehensive pre-draft assessments.

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s work ethic is impressing Carolina Panthers veterans at training camp

Two touchdowns at Bank of America Stadium during Fan Fest only raised expectations further for Horn. Adam Thielen is also suitably impressed, highlighting the rookie's quick grasp of the offense as a primary factor behind his instant surge.

"I think he's just starting to get comfortable with the offense. I think he's a guy that has all the ability to play at a high level, and I think as we start to see him get comfortable with the offense, you know, he hasn't been here that long, right? So, as he starts to kind of understand the big picture of this offense, you see him start to make more and more plays. So, that's fun to see and is why you kind of give guys more time when they're young players just to kind of feel the offense before you evaluate what they can do." Adam Thielen via Panthers.com

Thielen, an unfancied prospect himself once upon a time, sees something special in Horn. There is a long way to go and bigger challenges are upcoming, but the Panthers cannot be anything other than thrilled by the early returns.

Horn will have a key role in the kick return game immediately. But if the pass-catcher keeps forcing the issue and performs well in the preseason, the Panthers should make him part of the offensive rotation right out of the gate.

It's easy to forget that Horn is still learning. He's a Day 3 pick with a lot of room to grow, and he's accomplished nothing on an NFL field as yet. Even so, he looks more than capable of becoming a surprise that most teams don't see coming when competitive action arrives.

And if this scenario comes to fruition, it's going to help Carolina's chances of attaining a winning record considerably.

