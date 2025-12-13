Analyst boldly claims what NFL fans are refusing to admit about the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are two wins away from winning the NFC South and making the playoffs. And one NFL analyst believes that if head coach Dave Canales' squad makes the knockout rounds, they will be a dangerous obstacle to overcome.

Focusing on the main task and nothing more is crucial. The Panthers have been undone by their own complacency once already this season, and they cannot let the same happen again. They are so near, yet so far. But make no mistake, the job is far from finished.

And everyone knows it.

If the Panthers get into the playoffs, they'll be playing with house money. Nobody expected them to be this ahead of schedule in Year 2 under Canales' guidance. That could give them the freedom needed to give anyone a run for their money.

Carolina Panthers could make noise in the postseason, but getting there is the hard part

Brad Gagnon from The Bleacher Report thought the Panthers could be a tough out in the playoffs. He also highlighted the parity around the league as a reason why Carolina might fancy its chances of making some noise.

"The NFC South is in their grasp -- They aren't yet a good team, but neither are the sliding Buccaneers, whom they play twice in the next four weeks. Win those games and you're a surprise division champ with nothing to lose in the playoffs, and nobody is unbeatable this season. " Brad Gagnon

The Panthers will be coming into the playoffs hot if they achieve their objective. Not many will fancy them going any further than the wild-card stage, despite having a home game. But we've seen time and time again how Canales' team performs when nobody gives them a shot. They typically excel, and that could be the same again if they book a postseason berth.

There is a long way to go before that. There could be some twists and turns to come, but destiny is in their hands. Winning the division is the hard part. After that, they can feel free to play with a more relaxed mindset, which could work in their favor amid the added pressure on others in the NFC to go deep into the playoffs.

Fans are hopeful. They are also realistic enough to know that this could still go either way.

Fortunately, the Panthers have already had their wake-up call, so focus should be at the required levels. And they have all the incentive in the world to tighten their grip on the NFC South lead against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

After that, anything is possible.