Analyst fans the flames around major Carolina Panthers' NFL Draft gamble

The Carolina Panthers have nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft as things stand. Dan Morgan hinted at the willingness to move back and acquire more picks at some stage. But it's not a bad starting point by any stretch of the imagination.

Names are coming under serious consideration at No. 8 overall with just a few short weeks remaining until the big event. Morgan has a plan in place and won't be deviating from that. This centers on devoting every major investment to Ejiro Evero's historically bad defense.

That's not doing much to help quarterback Bryce Young. At the same time, having a more balanced roster and a competitive defense makes things easier for everybody.

Two names are being touted for Carolina's first-round pick above all else. And they both hail from the same prestigious college program.

Carolina Panthers select Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams in CBS Sports' mock draft

Jalon Walker is a hot name in the draft cycle who'd provide versatility and dynamism to the edge-rushing room. Some analysts, including Kyle Stackpole from CBS Sports, believe the Panthers will gamble on Mykel Williams' athletic intangibles becoming something more despite his inconsistent production with the Georgia Bulldogs.

"The Panthers badly need a pass rusher, and they have their choice of everyone not named Abdul Carter. In this mock, they take the uber-talented but inconsistent Mykel Williams out of Georgia." Kyle Stackpole

Teams don't typically select prospects based on their college production alone. That's a big part of it, but examining what they could become in the pros is equally if not more important.

This is something the Panthers have done in recent years without much success attached. They've valued athletic intangibles over almost everything else. Very few (if any) have fulfilled their promise. It's held the franchise back and cannot continue if they want to enter the NFC South title picture sooner rather than later.

There is a lot to like about the tools Williams brings to the table. He's just 20 years old. He's got a nice blend of speed and power with the length needed to gain leverage and exploit it accordingly. The incoming NFL hopeful also has the physical profile needed to make a difference against the run, which is hugely desirable considering the Panthers gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards in 2024.

Williams would be tasked with making an immediate impact on the rotation. However, with the presence of D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, and recent signing Patrick Jones II, he can develop at his own pace before becoming more influential as the campaign wears on.

That's arguably the best way to approach Williams' transition if the Panthers go down this route. Refining his pass-rush arsenal would be a good place to start. Learning to avoid traffic more effectively and playing a little lower will also serve him well when he reaches the sport's pinnacle.

The Panthers need a good draft this spring. Morgan got mixed reviews from his first class, although most got decent starting experience that can be built upon. If the choice is Williams, the coaching staff needs a quick plan to get him up to speed, erase some problem areas from his game, and ensure he's ready to hit the ground running.

Time will tell on that. But thankfully, the speculation period is almost over.

