Analyst touts bizarre Panthers' trade bargaining chip before 2025 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers acted with conviction to retain continuity along their offensive line this offseason. That didn't stop one analyst from highlighting a surprising trade bargaining chip for general manager Dan Morgan before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Morgan knows he's onto a good thing with the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young. The high-profile acquisitions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis had the desired effect. This provided a level of aggression and accomplished production that was sorely lacking previously, making everyone else better along the way.

The Panthers focused their big incomings on defense this spring. Morgan didn't completely ignore the offensive line, but keeping the same guys was high on the agenda. Austin Corbett re-signed despite another campaign ending prematurely through injury. Brady Christensen, who can play all five spots, also came back despite rumors of interest in the open market.

Cade Mays got a restricted free-agent tender. The former sixth-round pick put together a career year after re-joining the franchise when injury struck. Carolina wants to see if this is the start of something more, although the interior presence hasn't signed an agreement as yet.

Analyst named Cade Mays as potential Carolina Panthers' pre-draft trade chip

Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus thought Mays' reluctance to sign a deal coupled with the re-signings of Corbett and Christensen makes him an intriguing trade candidate. It wouldn't generate much compensation, but his production last season in difficult circumstances could see some interest arrive.

"Many of the Panthers’ building blocks seem untouchable, but Mays could get moved based on the team’s offseason transactions. Carolina re-signed Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen, which means the team's center situation doesn’t have a lot of clarity. Mays posted a terrific 74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade across 495 total snaps in 2024, but he’s amassed only 980 snaps in his three-year career. With experience playing both guard and center, the 2026 free agent could be a trade piece." Bradley Locker

Of course, Mays is free to speak with any teams right now. A restricted tender means the Panthers have a chance to match any offer that comes along elsewhere. If not, they'll be compensated accordingly.

This seems unlikely. The Panthers are running it back with the same options. Mays is part of their plans, and he'll likely get the chance to compete with Corbett for the starting center spot over the summer. While the former Nevada star might have the edge due to experience, the Tennessee product will get a shot.

Mays must have gained huge confidence from last season's efforts. He was thrown into the fire immediately after being signed off the New York Giants practice squad. His previous knowledge of the blocking concepts served him well and complications were kept to a minimum.

The NFL is a what have you done for me lately league. Mays has momentum, but it'll count for nothing if he cannot enhance it. And make no mistake, Corbett will be pushing to start and hope for some better luck on the health front.

Trading him probably isn't in Morgan's thought process regardless of whether there's a market or not. Mays gave himself a fighting chance last season. Building on this newfound positivity is crucial.

