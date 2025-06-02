Analyst warns Panthers fans Xavier Legette isn’t ready to break out in 2025

Xavier Legette's rookie rollercoaster has been well-documented. The Carolina Panthers still have high hopes for the wide receiver, but massive improvements are needed to justify his first-round billing.

The Panthers took some pressure off Legette by selecting ex-Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. That should provide more freedom in which to work, entering Year 2 of his professional career. Even so, one NFL analyst called into question whether the former South Carolina standout would ever be impactful.

Legette had some outstanding moments last season. He created separation better than most envisaged, and his relentless work ethic also came in for significant praise from his teammates. However, concentration issues and catching technique need substantial refinement this offseason before confidence in his chances increases.

NFL analyst highlights precarious situation for Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette

Bill Barnwell from ESPN preached patience with Legette. The analyst also acknowledged that his first season in Carolina didn't go according to plan. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales think so too — they wouldn't have drafted McMillan otherwise.

"It's perfectly reasonable to be patient with [Xavier] Legette and see what he can do in 2025, but it's also realistic to point out that he wasn't an impact player as a rookie. His most notable moment was dropping what would have potentially been a winning touchdown reception to beat the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles." Bill Barnwell

This isn't breaking news for Legette. The South Carolina graduate pointed out several flaws he's working hard to rectify. It'll be interesting to see if this hard work away from the team bears fruit, but last season's rude awakening is an experience that should serve him well.

McMillan and Legette have the makings of a prolific one-two punch capable of taking quarterback Bryce Young's game to greater heights. Getting off to a strong start is crucial. After that, there should be enough momentum to ensure complications don't arrive later in the campaign.

It won't take long for criticism to arrive at Legette's door if the same issues rear their ugly head again. But there's a good chance it goes the other way with the right growth in the coming months.

Legette might never become a legitimate No. 1 receiver. But if he can be a consistent, versatile piece for Canales' offensive scheme, that's all the Panthers need thanks to McMillan's arrival.

