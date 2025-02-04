Austin Corbett's contract projection makes Carolina Panthers' decision simple

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of big decisions to make before free agency. Austin Corbett's future with the franchise is one of them.

Corbett was a victim of circumstance last season. General manager Dan Morgan spent lavish sums to bolster the offensive line interior, signing Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to become the team's new starting guard tandem. This paid off handsomely en route to a much-improved campaign from Carolina's protection.

These additions forced Corbett into a position switch. The former second-round pick transitioned to the center spot after spending almost his entire career at right guard. It was a calculated risk by the Panthers that received a positive response from the veteran.

The Nevada product coped well with new responsibilities. Corbett's production was accomplished and his pre-snap communication helped everyone get on the same page. Things were looking up at long last for the lineman after a frustrating time on the health front.

Then, disaster struck again.

Corbett went down with a torn bicep in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. It needed surgery and turned out to be season-ending. This was the third-straight campaign where his involvement ended ahead of time.

Brady Christensen and Cade Mays filled the void admirably. This leaves the Panthers with a complex decision regarding Corbett, who's supremely talented but is no longer reliable on the health front.

Spotrac's projection for Austin Corbett increases hope of Carolina Panthers' stay

The player outlined his desire to stay in Carolina. Corbett wants to help this team build on a promising second half of 2024, but he acknowledged that it was a business above all else. However, a recent contract projection for the interior presence simplifies the decision from Carolina's standpoint.

Salary-cap guru Spotrac expects Corbett to command a one-year, $2.68 million deal. The Panthers could easily afford this and retain Mays as a backup/development piece in the event injury strikes again.

This should be a no-brainer, but only if there is 100 percent confidence in Corbett's recovery. Anything less will see the Panthers go in a different direction.

If Corbett accepts this sort of offer, the contract would be 21st among all centers. It's a one-year, prove-it deal with the promise of more if everything goes better on the health front. It also keeps continuity around quarterback Bryce Young entering a critical Year 3 of his professional career.

Should Corbett re-sign and reach the same level he displayed before another health issue, the Panthers have a bargain on their hands. If not, they'd have Mays fill in before identifying a long-term option during the 2026 recruitment period.

That seems simple enough. But this is only a projection.

Corbett's representatives might want more. The Panthers might want to offer less. There's just no telling for sure right now.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Corbett get a short-term extension. The Panthers also have every right to examine alternatives after his torrid run of luck on the injury front. It could legitimately go either way.

The Panthers are still paying Corbett $7.76 million next season on a voided contract year whether he's around or not. But at this projected price, the positives far outweigh the negatives if he puts a consistent run of games together.

