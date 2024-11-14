Beat writer speculates potential timeline for Andy Dalton's contentious return
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is winning back respect from the fans and in the locker room. Yet there remains a lingering cloud hanging over his status as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback for the rest of 2024.
Young has the momentum. He's won two games in a row for the first time as an NFL signal-caller. He looks more comfortable in the pocket and is growing in confidence. Even so, head coach Dave Canales won't commit to the Heisman Trophy winner moving forward.
Canales is going through the process before confirming a starter against the Kansas City Chiefs and will no doubt want to enjoy a period of relaxation before the bye week. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN got the feeling Young would be under center in Week 12. What comes after that is less certain.
There are murmurings about Canales wanting to go back to Andy Dalton at some stage. ESPN's David Newton reported that Canales remains curious about what the veteran could bring this season and potentially beyond. Although this seems like a ludicrous notion, another respected beat writer lent further weight to these claims.
Bryce Young must perform after bye week to keep Andy Dalton on the bench
Joe Person of The Athletic offered a potential timeline for when Canales might go back to Dalton. Although he acknowledged that it wouldn't be the desirable path, this is likely dependent on how Young performs during a testing series of games once the Panthers return from their bye week.
"The Panthers are about to enter a murderer's row schedule stretch against Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. If [Bryce] Young stumbles in one or more of those, don't be surprised to see the Red Rifle [Andy Dalton] behind center again, even though the more prudent play would be to stick with Young to see if he can be the guy going forward."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Young is in the driver's seat right now. But the margin for error remains razor thin.
Canales' reported infatuation with Dalton is strange. Aside from his Week 3 surprise at the Las Vegas Raiders, the former second-round pick out of TCU's performances have been underwhelming. He's got no long-term upside whatsoever at 37 years old. Throwing him back out there for a 3-7 team at any stage reeks of a coach feeling the heat from above.
Even so, Canales won't hesitate to remove Young from the firing line for a second time this season if there is genuine belief it's the right thing to do.
Fans are growing weary of this situation. The Indianapolis Colts recently gave Anthony Richardson some short-term security by naming him the starter for their remaining regular season engagements. Despite winning the last two and displaying enhanced traits on and off the field, Canales hasn't given Young the same courtesy.
Just what the reaction would be if Dalton came back in at this stage is anyone's guess. It wouldn't send out the greatest message. It would also all but confirm Canales' lack of legitimate faith in Young to make the position his long-term.
There is one thing that would finally put an end to this speculation and tiresome debate. That's for Young to continue his encouraging growth and leave no doubt.
Not even Canales will be able to ignore that.