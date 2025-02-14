Bengals drama hints Carolina Panthers' Tee Higgins dream might go up in smoke

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver to give quarterback Bryce Young a helping hand this offseason. Some fans have been dreaming about the prospect of making Tee Higgins that guy.

Unfortunately, it seems like this dream will go up in smoke.

Higgins is set to enter free agency in 2025 after playing the recently concluded campaign on the franchise tag. He's ascending with his best football ahead. He's also a WR1 playing second-fiddle to Triple Crown winner Ja'Marr Chase with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Many analysts believe that Higgins will take this opportunity to prove his worth as a No. 1 and emerge from Chase's shadow. This also represents a good chance for the wideout to accumulate generational wealth with figures of around $30 million per season being touted to secure his services.

The Panthers are tipped by many to be among the leading suitors for Higgins despite not having much financial wiggle room right now. He's no stranger to the region having starred for the Clemson Tigers in college. Young's resurgence over the second half of 2024 also makes Carolina a more attractive destination for pending free agents.

Bengals reports suggest Carolina Panthers will be out of luck with Tee Higgins

However, recent drama surrounding the Bengals hints that anyone looking to pursue Higgins will be out of luck.

Joe Burrow made no secret about his desire to keep Higgins. The quarterback is piling public pressure on the Bengals to do what's necessary in pursuit of keeping their offensive core intact. He's also willing to restructure his contract to keep everyone happy.

This didn't go unnoticed by an influential figure on the defensive side of the football. Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt handed in a trade request this week. One of the reasons behind the decision was Cincinnati's preference to retain their offensive stars rather than revamp a defense in desperate need of rejuvenation.

That speaks volumes.

It shows the Bengals are serious about adhering to Burrow's demands and maximizing the signal-caller's prime. Team owner Mike Brown isn't known for splashing the cash, but the 89-year-old is making an exception for one more shot at success.

Carolina and countless others around the league need to pivot accordingly. They'll have half an eye on Higgins' developments until something gets officially confirmed. Reading between the lines, all signs point to the prolific pass-catcher staying in Cincinnati.

The Panthers weren't a realistic destination for Higgins in any case. They have glaring defensive holes at every position group that needs to be urgently rectified. Dan Morgan won't completely ignore the offense, but it might be more methodical than going for broke on one addition.

There are other free agents (for cheaper) who could fill the void. The Panthers can utilize one of their primary draft picks if they become enamored with someone like Tetairoa McMillan. There's also the trade market with the likes of Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp already on the block.

The chances of Carolina acquiring Higgins were between slim to non-existent even before Burrow's pressure and Pratt's trade request. They're even lower now.

