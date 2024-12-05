Big Jalen Coker injury update is timely boost for improving Carolina Panthers
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are healthier than they've been at any stage during the season. They are still without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, but it's almost all hands on deck aside from that.
One player who's been conspicuous by his absence over the last two games is Jalen Coker. The undrafted free-agent wide receiver saw his progress derailed thanks to a quadriceps issue. This was a blow considering how well the pass-catcher performed when finally given an opportunity.
Coker's smooth transition was a pleasant surprise. His smooth route-running and assured hands saw the Holy Cross product quickly become an important part of the team's offensive strategy. It was also a reason why Dan Morgan felt comfortable trading Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo before the 2024 deadline.
Getting Coker back into the lineup for Carolina's remaining fixtures is much needed. Dave Canales felt confident that this would happen sooner rather than later. The wideout took a big step forward in his recovery to kick off preparations for the Panthers' daunting Week 14 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Carolina Panthers welcomed back Jalen Coker to practice ahead of Week 14
After a good period to rest and rehabilitate, Coker was seen on the practice field on Wednesday. He was also listed as a full participant to further raise encouragement.
Canales offered a positive outlook for Coker when speaking to the media after practice. It was a non-contact session, so how he comes out of Thursday's more physical practice will be more telling.
The Panthers won't take any unnecessary risks with Coker. They had the luxury of being able to recover at his own pace with Carolina not playing for anything other than pride. But the fact there were no limitations upon his return to practice is immensely encouraging.
If the same trend continues and Coker is ready to go in Week 14, it's another weapon for Bryce Young. The quarterback will need all the help he can get versus an exceptional Eagles defense at Lincoln Financial Field. He's done well without the first-year pro, but this represents a different challenge entirely in a hostile environment.
Only edge rusher Jadeveoon Clowney missed practice entirely to begin the week, and that had more to do with a veteran day off rather than anything too concerning. This is a huge positive for Canales as he looks to build additional momentum before the campaign concludes.
It's great to see Coker back. Hopefully, the wideout can pick up where he left off and cement his status as a core part of the team's long-term plans.