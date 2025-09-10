Bryce Young faces scathing criticism after opening weekend collapse

Bryce Young wasn't the Carolina Panthers' biggest problem in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the third-year quarterback wasn't without blame for how things unfolded during a disastrous afternoon at EverBank Stadium.

This wasn't the way Young wanted to begin a season where there is a chance to cement his status as Carolina's long-term franchise presence under center. There was no rhythm offensively. Everything was late, and the signal-caller gifted Jacksonville too many turnovers. Some fleeting flashes of promise emerged, but it was nowhere near enough.

Young was visibly frustrated. Nothing seemed to go right. Tetairoa McMillan was his only dependable option in the passing game, which cannot continue moving forward. The Alabama product just needs to settle down again and not force the issue. That's when he makes mistakes, and they are often costly ones.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young is creeping back into old habits

Christopher Kline from FanSided was critical of Young's first outing of the season, placing him at No. 29 in his weekly quarterback power rankings. The analyst thought some bad habits were creeping back into his game, and there isn't enough to compensate for some glaring flaws that continue to hold him back.

"The Panthers suck again. It's sad but true. Carolina got wiped off the field by a largely unimpressive Jaguars team. After showing signs of growth last season, Bryce Young reverted to his worst habits as the Panthers' offense ran headlong into a brick wall. It's only Week 1, so he deserves some grace, but Young's lack of size and athleticism continues to limit him. There just isn't enough zip on his throws or creativity under pressure to overcome middling tools." Christopher Kline

It's just one game. Young showed enough promise over the second half of 2024 to suggest a productive career could be in the offing, but confidence is key. Once the Mater Dei High School graduate loses that, everything unravels.

Young is made of stern stuff. He fought back from the brink after being benched early last season. This setback is insignificant in comparison, but it cannot become the start of a concerning trend. That's only going to bring about a snowball effect that isn't going to be favorable for anybody.

The Arizona Cardinals will smell blood in the water this weekend. A huge response is needed from everyone, Young included. Starting 0-2 puts the Panthers on the back foot and obliterates any hope this team had of mounting a shock NFC South title push. It'll take a monumental effort to ensure that doesn't happen.

And make no mistake, Young must lead the way.

