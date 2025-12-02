Bryce Young might pull the ultimate plot twist on Panthers fans

It's funny how things change in a week around the NFL. Just a few short days ago, people were questioning whether Bryce Young was the right quarterback to lead the Carolina Panthers. Now, after a superb showing against the Los Angeles Rams, the narrative has flipped again.

Young was sensational. He was methodical, clinical, and came through in the clutch once again. More importantly, head coach Dave Canales played to his strengths, and it paid off handsomely to stun one of the leading Super Bowl contenders.

The Panthers head into their bye week with tremendous momentum. They are in the NFC South championship hunt, but it's a precarious situation that needs a rousing effort over their remaining four games. And one team insider believes Carolina's fate rests squarely on the shoulders of their man under center.

Carolina Panthers need the good version of Bryce Young to show up after the bye

David Newton from ESPN thought Young is Carolina's biggest X-factor at the business end of the campaign. Flip-flopping good performances and bad won't be enough — not when the Panthers' playoff margin for error is so razor-thin.

"When [Bryce] Young plays well and limits turnovers, the Panthers have a chance. The past two weeks are prime examples. He had three touchdown passes and a season-high passer rating of 147.1 against the Rams on Sunday. The week before that, Young had two picks and a passer rating of 60.8 in a loss to San Francisco when the defense played well enough to win. With teams stacking up against the run, Young has to perform well in the passing game." David Newton

Teams got the blueprint for stopping Carolina's offense from the New Orleans Saints. They put the game in Young's hands, and he couldn't deliver the goods. However, when he's put in manageable situations, that's when his poised playmaking comes to the fore.

Confidence is growing. Young has flashed franchise-altering credentials this season. But when things go badly, the drop-off is beyond demoralizing.

Finding the correct balance is crucial. Everything has to go right for the Panthers to topple the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the NFC South summit. There is no room for even the slightest flaw, so ensuring everything is effective around the former Alabama standout seems like the smart way to go.

Canales has the formula to unlock Young. If he can make some adjustments to maximize his effectiveness when the ground game doesn't establish early momentum, the Panthers' hopes will improve exponentially.

And if Young can help Carolina make the playoffs against all odds, that could shift the pendulum for good.