Panthers' pivotal stage will either silence or ignite the Bryce Young critics

The Carolina Panthers need more from quarterback Bryce Young. His woeful outing against the New Orleans Saints raised more questions about whether he's the right man to take this squad forward. All faith isn't lost just yet, but a defining stretch in the coming weeks will either silence of ignite his critics.

New Orleans dared Young to beat them. They brought blitzes to counteract Carolina's rushing attack, plugging running lanes and taking breakout star Rico Dowdle out of the equation. The Saints didn't believe the former Alabama standout could win this game without a strong ground game to lean on, and they were correct.

Young was the first to admit that he should have done more. He looked jittery and indecisive. His arm strength will never be elite, and the lack of execution has become an ongoing frustration. Head coach Dave Canales and the signal-caller's teammates rallied around him this week, but the need to right this wrong in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons cannot be overstated.

Carolina Panthers' upcoming stretch could define Bryce Young's long-term future

Nick Shook from Around the NFL questioned whether Young was capable of achieving this objective. The national analyst highlighted that the Heisman Trophy winner is struggling to get into a rhythm. He also felt Carolina's offense was stuck in a rut because he couldn't consistently stretch the field.

"Bryce Young is struggling mightily to find a rhythm right now. He threw an ugly interception that was wiped out by a penalty in the first quarter against the Saints, but it seemed as if that mistake stuck with him for the rest of another disappointing day. The Panthers' passing game is stuck in a deep rut and Young hasn't proven he can lift them out of it." Nick Shook

Canales said he would call more explosive plays when his players prove they can execute them effectively. That needs to happen quickly, especially given that the Saints provided the blueprint for everyone else on how best to counter Carolina's offensive strengths.

After the Falcons game, the Panthers travel to the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football. After that, it's a home clash with the Los Angeles Rams and a visit to the Saints before their bye week. Things have been gloomy in recent days, but it's also worth remembering that Canales' squad is still 5-5 and firmly in the NFC South title picture.

The Panthers won't get very far without Young being the quarterback fans saw over the second half of 2024. One can point to the conservative scheme or his lack of legitimate weapons in the passing game, but the quarterback carries the can for others' failings more often than not.

Unless that changes, the Panthers will face a massive decision this offseason.