Bryce Young throws support behind Xavier Legette before rookie crash course
By Dean Jones
Trading Diontae Johnson was a foregone conclusion. It was a risk worth taking for the Carolina Panthers during the offseason, but the fact they gave the wide receiver away for almost nothing is a damning indictment of how things went following his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Panthers need to move forward positively without the Pro Bowl pass-catcher. They need to find some positives from a campaign falling by the wayside once again. This starts with head coach Dave Canales placing more trust in his young weapons in the passing game with quarterback Bryce Young under center once again in Week 9.
It's a lot to ask of any fledgling professional with the way Carolina has performed to date. However, they must take on this challenge and firmly cement themselves as a primary feature of the team's long-term plans regardless of how results go from here on out.
There's more onus on Xavier Legette than most. The first-round pick has been brought along gradually up to now. But with Johnson gone and Adam Thielen still working his way back from a hamstring complication, the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft needs to emerge into an alpha-like presence quicker than anticipated.
Legette's got the physical profile to accomplish this challenging feat. He's flashed moments of genuine quality. There are still some kinks to work out, which center on route running, generating yards after the catch, and bringing in tough catches more consistently.
Carolina Panthers need more from Xavier Legette after Diontae Johnson trade
The South Carolina product has a 108.2 passer rating when targeted this season and boasts three touchdowns to his name. That's a solid foundation from which to build. That said, moving from a complimentary piece to arguably the primary focus of opposing coverage schemes is a different proposition entirely.
This is all about trust. Young has that, displaying improved faith in both Legette and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker to come through in crucial situations and giving them opportunities to make plays. They won't come off all the time, but this looks like a recipe for success moving forward.
"I definitely trust (Xavier); I trust all of our receivers. In this league, it's a lot of bang-bang plays, a lot of tight windows, and tough throws. For me, I'm grateful for those guys. Just having trust in those guys, knowing the strengths they have, and going and letting them make plays are my jobs. So, you know, for me, it feels great just having those guys to trust, and I'm grateful for the work they put in."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
The Panthers were always going to take the shackles of Legette at some stage this season. He's had just 35 targets through eight games, bringing in 22 catches for 211 receiving yards and three scores. Expect that workload to ramp up considerably without Johnson as the focal point.
Legette is confident he can make a bigger impression with additional responsibilities. The Panthers quickly identified him as someone who could become a core part of the team's vision for the future. There's a natural charisma that's hard not to love, which is matched by a fierce inner desire to be the best and maximize the significant opportunity awaiting him.
His time is now. Making the most of it is the tricky part.