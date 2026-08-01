Panthers are already seeing why Haynes King was their top UDFA target

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan opted not to select a quarterback late in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, the front-office leader had something else up his sleeve.

And even though it's early days, rookie signal-caller Haynes King is already showing why he was Carolina's top target in undrafted free agency.

King has begun to find his stride this summer. There was an obvious bedding-in period, and he remains firmly behind Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett in the pecking order. But with Will Grier opting for retirement to take a coaching position on the Dallas Cowboys' staff, there is an opportunity to secure the No. 3 spot without any competition right now.

Haynes King is starting to show why the Carolina Panthers coveted him

The former Georgia Tech dual-threat weapon caught the eye at Fan Fest, which was held at Bank of America Stadium. There seems to be growing confidence and more conviction in his distribution. And of course, his ability to get out on the move brings a different dynamic that could be of use.

Haynes King with a dart over the middle to Ja’seem Reed for a completion.



No one is told the PA announcer that Casey Washington has replaced Dan Chisena… #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 31, 2026

King doesn't want to be classed as a Taysom Hill clone. He wants to carve out his own path and prove himself capable of leading an NFL offense. But until his footwork, mechanics, and overall command improve, it's not a bad skill to have in his arsenal.

Whether the Panthers take King through onto their 53-man roster is the big question.

Three quarterbacks is feasible, especially if they believe King can offer something different in short-yardage situations, wild-cat packages, or quarterback sneaks. At the same time, stashing him on the practice squad to be the emergency third option couldn't be completely dismissed either.

But in that situation, they risk losing him to a waiver claim.

The Panthers thought a lot of King. They brought him into the building for a pre-draft visit, and they gave him $200,000 fully guaranteed on his rookie contract to beat out others who were interested in securing his services. That represented a supreme vote of confidence, and the fledgling roster hopeful is working hard to repay this faith.

Obviously, King is a work in progress. Fortunately, the Panthers have time on their side if they view him as a long-term development project.

Young is the guy, and if he performs well in 2026, he'll be the franchise's future for years to come. Pickett will back him up this season, but he might be nothing more than a one-year rental. King is third in line, so doing enough to stick around remains the primary goal.

Getting the chance to showcase what he can bring in a preseason environment, starting in next week's Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Arizona Cardinals, will be the ultimate measuring stick for King.

And don't be surprised if he performs much better than anyone anticipates.