Panthers hit jackpot with UDFA signing that felt written in the stars

The Carolina Panthers' recruitment from the college level didn't stop when the 2026 NFL Draft concluded. General manager Dan Morgan and his staff got to work on their new undrafted free agent class, which has sprung a few surprises in previous years.

The Panthers will be hoping for similar success with this current group. And for one notable signing, his arrival in Carolina seemed written in the stars.

Morgan proclaimed immediately after the draft that the Panthers would be looking to add a developmental quarterback after failing to find the right value during the draft. The Panthers opted to spend their seven picks on other positions, but the front office leader struck with conviction to make sure Haynes King was part of the team's plans this summer.

Carolina Panthers tipped their hand with Haynes King loong before they signed him

King was among the Panthers' pre-draft visits, which always signal intrigue. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the signal-caller with a live arm also got $250,000 fully guaranteed from his undrafted rookie contract. Even though the salary cap continues to soar, that's still a pretty decent sum.

This also looks like a good spot for King to develop. Bryce Young is the undisputed starter — the franchise player who could be in line for a lucrative contract extension if everything goes well in 2026. Kenny Pickett will back him up, and head coach Dave Canales sees something in the 2022 first-round pick that can be salvaged.

Having these options allows King the chance to learn at his own pace. If he can do enough to make the roster or stick around on the practice squad, that'll be a bonus. But with nobody else providing legitimate competition for the QB3 role, the opportunity is staring them in the face.

King's three seasons at Georgia Tech after transferring from Texas A&M were outstanding. He's a legitimate dual threat, just as likely to take off on the run as distribute it through the air. His performance levels last season were enough to finish 10th in the Heisman Trophy ballot. The trajectory is firmly pointing up, and even though he was no doubt disappointed not to hear his name called, he's landed in the perfect spot.

Canales' record with developing quarterbacks is renowned. Young and Pickett will be on hand to lend their advice. It's a good locker room culture with a hungry, ambitious squad coming off an NFC South title success. Establishing himself will be challenging, but there are far worse places King could have ended up; that's for sure.

The Panthers believe in King. Now, it's time to deliver.