Panthers may have found another undrafted gem before the pads even go on

General manager Dan Morgan has unearthed some intriguing gems from the undrafted pool since taking charge of the Carolina Panthers. And even though it's still early days, he may have another coming through the pipeline.

The Panthers wasted no time in signing Aaron Hall after the 2026 NFL Draft concluded. The interior defensive lineman is athletic and powerful, but despite some encouraging production throughout his time with the Duke Blue Devils, it was not enough to hear his name called.

Carolina saw something in Hall that others didn't, giving him $247,500 guaranteed on his rookie deal to hold off interest from other potential suitors. His impressive impact over the early offseason program means this could be a tremendous piece of business if the same trend continues.

Aaron Hall has a surprising chance to impact the Carolina Panthers' defensive rotation

More importantly, there is an opening for Hall to make his presence felt.

Tershawn Wharton's neck injury completely shifted the dynamic on Carolina's 3-4 defensive front. Bobby Brown III, Cam Jackson, and second-round rookie Lee Hunter could be in line for more involvement alongside Derrick Brown as a result, but someone else on the depth chart must step up to enhance the rotational options at Ejiro Evero's disposal.

There is a long way to go, and the situation will become clearer when the pads go on at camp, but Hall should quietly fancy his chances of making the 53-man roster if he continues to build positive momentum.

Hall is off to a good start, but no more than that.

The Panthers are about to ramp up physicality and intensity at camp. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff would also be wise to get a good look at the lineman during the team's preseason engagements. That is the best way to find out how far along the player is, but he's got their attention.

Turning this into something more is the next challenge.

Morgan and Canales run a developmental program. Everyone gets a fair chance, and good performance is rewarded. It doesn't matter if you're a first-round pick or starting from the bottom; everyone gets treated the same.

And it's been a recipe for success so far.

Carolina isn't exactly blessed with sufficient depth in the defensive trenches. This was made worse by Wharton's injury blow, but disaster for one means opportunity for another.

Hall has a shot. He should be brimming with confidence going into camp, and he may be making other established veterans in the room feel a little nervous about their outlook. That was the first objective, and it'll be fascinating to watch his growth over the summer before his fate is determined one way or another.

And who knows, perhaps Hall may be the next to follow in the footsteps of Jalen Coker and Corey Thornton en route to a roster spot. Stranger things have happened, that's for sure.