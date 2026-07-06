Panthers' costly $45 million flop is about to reach its breaking point

Tershawn Wharton's time with the Carolina Panthers has been frustrating, to put it mildly. And it doesn't seem as if things will get better anytime soon.

The Panthers thought Wharton could be a significant addition to their defensive trenches, giving him a three-year, $45.05 million deal with a $14.5 million signing bonus and $30.25 million in guaranteed money. He hasn't provided any real return on this investment yet, and Carolina may not get any return at all.

Any hopes Wharton had of bouncing back were decimated by a neck injury that required surgery. No timeline was given by the club for his return, though defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero hopes he'll be back at some stage during the 2026 campaign. Neck complications are tough to predict, so the Panthers must handle this with extreme caution.

Tershawn Wharton's time with the Carolina Panthers has been a disaster

The football side of things will take care of that. However, general manager Dan Morgan's focus will be on the business side, and Wharton's situation is quickly reaching its breaking point.

Realistically, the Panthers are not going to get much (if anything) from Wharton this season. By the time he gets back, others will have cemented their places, and it'll take time for the Missouri S&T product to get back into legitimate football shape.

That's time Carolina just doesn't have.

The stakes have been raised exponentially for the Panthers. They won the NFC South and pushed the Los Angeles Rams extremely close in the playoffs before eventually falling short last season. Morgan believes they are close to entering contention, and his bold moves throughout the offseason made a huge statement. There is no room for passengers, which Wharton is unfortunately becoming.

At the peak of his powers, Wharton can make a difference. He's explosive and strong, with an ability to rush the passer from the interior and hold his own against the run. Staying healthy is the biggest stumbling block, and the Panthers' patience may be running out.

Morgan has a big decision to make with Wharton next year. He counts $19.63 million against the cap in 2027, none of which is guaranteed. The Panthers can save $14.8 million by cutting him, which seems like a no-brainer unless he returns and makes a considerable impact.

Wharton will focus on his recovery while staying engaged as a teammate. Getting back and playing well will also assist greatly, but everything after that is outside of his control.

This is an unfortunate part of the NFL that Wharton is finding out to his cost. But Morgan rules the roster with an iron fist, so all signs point to a release ahead of time.

It's a tough business.