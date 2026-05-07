Panthers' Bryce Young just got handed the perfect offseason insult

Bryce Young remains a polarizing figure despite the gradual improvements made since being reinstalled into the starting lineup. The Carolina Panthers' belief in the quarterback is growing, but there remain plenty of skeptics heading into Year 4 of his professional career.

And the latest insult should provide even more fuel for Young's inner fire.

It seems like nothing Young does will be enough to appease those who believed he'd be a bust before he even got into the league. He was too small. The arm strength wasn't there. His physical stature couldn't hold up in the NFL. He was unworthy of being the No. 1 pick.

Skeptics remain around Bryce Young before crucial Year 4 with the Carolina Panthers

Those were the claims. Young has silenced most of them, and the Panthers rightfully triggered his fifth-year option. If the ascension continues next season, the former Alabama star can expect a much loftier financial commitment at some stage over the next year.

Nick Shook of NFL.com remains unconvinced by Young, placing him at No. 7 in his list of quarterbacks on their rookie deals. The likes of Drake Maye, Caleb Downs, and Jayden Daniels were ahead of him. But placing Cam Ward in front at No. 6 typifies the analyst's view of how big an upcoming season is for Carolina's franchise player.

"He seemed to inch closer toward finding comfort on the field in 2025, and he could use that comfort level to morph into a dependable passer, but for now, the jury is still out.

"Perhaps he'll end up hovering around the Dalton Line, never quite developing into the franchise signal-caller the Panthers hoped they were selecting No. 1 overall in 2023. Or maybe he'll blossom now that Carolina has seemingly found a semblance of organizational stability. I know one truth: 2026 is a pivotal season for him."

Ward is going to be a good player. But putting him ahead of Young right now is asinine.

It's a sign of the feelings around Young by some sections of the media. Most are slowly coming around after there was far more good than bad during the 2025 campaign. Nobody is getting ahead of themselves, as there is still some work ahead for the player to fulfill his pre-draft promise. But to ignore the current momentum building around the signal-caller is foolish.

The coaches never lost faith. The players are firmly behind Young. Fans are coming around, though a very select few believe the Panthers should move on.

That's their opinion. But the only thing that matters is confidence in the building. It has never been higher in Young, who'll be aiming to take the Panthers where they want to go.