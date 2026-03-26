NFL insider points to defining test for Bryce Young as Panthers expectations surge

The Carolina Panthers have bigger expectations than ever on their shoulders next season. Returning to the playoffs and the impressive additions made this offseason dictate nothing less, but when it's all said and done, their fate rests squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Bryce Young.

That's not breaking news. Young is the franchise player at the most important position in football. He's a No. 1 overall pick making encouraging strides after a turbulent start to his professional career. Now, much like the Panthers organization as a whole, it's time to take the next step.

Young has much more at stake than just wins or losses. This is his fourth season. The Panthers are picking up his fifth-year option, but there's still reluctance to anything longer than that right now. Those in power are still evaluating, and rightfully so. After all, this could be a $50 million-per-year decision when push comes to shove.

Bryce Young has the Carolina Panthers' long-term future in the palm of his hand

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thought the Panthers had a good chance of repeating as NFC South champions if everything comes together. However, he was less convincing about Young progressing enough to warrant a bumper new contract extension from Carolina this time next year.

"I’d say it’s fair to expect continued improvement, and that they’ll be there in the fight to repeat as NFC South champions of what should be an improved division.

"Obviously, at the center of their effort will be Bryce Young. My guess would be they’ll let Young play out the fourth year of his deal, with his fifth-year option picked up for the 2027 offseason. And we’ll see if he can find another level in his game that would justify working out a monster contract extension to keep him in Charlotte long-term."

This is a pretty common assessment around the media. The Panthers saw growth from Young last season after a rocky start. General manager Dan Morgan wants to see if this positive trajectory can be sustained before betting a hefty wager on the former Alabama star long-term.

Everyone believes in the building. Even when Young was probably wavering inside, this never left. It provided the reassurance he needed at a critical time, and his natural progression into a vocal leader last season got absolutely everyone on board.

It's a wait-and-see scenario. Young knows the high stakes attached, and everyone else does too. And if Morgan isn't entirely convinced, he will hold off and examine what's expected to be a phenomenal draft class for quarterbacks in 2027.

All signs are pointing up for Young. It's his job to keep it that way.