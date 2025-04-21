Panthers can speed up rebuild by unearthing these rough 2025 draft diamonds

Dan Morgan has nine picks to utilize during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers would like to get that number up by trading down from No. 8 overall, but it's not the worst situation if no willing suitor comes forward.

There's pressure on Morgan to find the right pieces. Adding immediate contributors in the early stages of the draft is advantageous. But what separates the contending teams from the also-rans is the ability to pluck prospects from relative obscurity further down the pecking order and turn them into dependable pieces.

This is a task the Panthers haven't accomplished effectively enough in recent years. Morgan can turn this concerning tide by unearthing these five rough diamonds from the draft this year.

Rough diamonds the Carolina Panthers could unearth from the 2025 NFL Draft

Jaylin Noel

Wide Receiver | Virginia Tech Hokies

Adding another weapon around Bryce Young is an important objective for the Panthers. This could arrive much sooner than Day 3, but Jaylin Noel wouldn't be a bad consolation prize if they cannot get their hands on someone higher up the order.

Noel isn't the biggest at 5-foot-9, but he's a dependable pass-catcher and an elusive threat after the catch. Dave Canales' scheme makes Carolina an outstanding landing spot for the Virginia Tech wide receiver.

Patrick Jenkins

Defensive Line | Tulane Green Wave

Morgan wasted no time in fortifying his 3-4 defensive front this offseason. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III promise to upgrade the starting spots considerably. With Shy Tuttle and A'Shawn Robinson going to the rotation, there is strength in depth at long last.

If the Panthers decide to take a flyer on someone further down the pecking order, Patrick Jenkins is someone to consider. His pass-rushing prowess from the interior and energetic approach represent solid foundations from which to build.

R.J. Mickens

Safety | Clemson Tigers

The Panthers have never selected a prospect from Clemson despite the program being close to the franchise. That won't stop Morgan from taking someone if there's a belief in their capabilities.

Carolina needs another option within the safety room. Signing Tre'von Moehrig will help, but it's not enough. R.J. Mickens boasts the leadership, proven production, and athletic intangibles needed to make a smooth transition to the pros en route to a Day 1 contribution.

Trevor Etienne

Running Back | Georgia Bulldogs

Morgan could also add another running back at some stage during the draft. The Panthers signed Rico Dowdle to go alongside Chuba Hubbard, but finding someone with decent pass-catching capabilities would be smart with Jonathon Brooks embarking on another grueling ACL recovery.

Trevor Etienne might not have the game-changing traits of his brother, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, but he's a slick route-runner out of the backfield who can make things happen if afforded enough space. He also hails from a prestigious college program, which is high on Morgan's wish list in 2025.

David Walker

Edge Rusher | Central Arkansas Bears

The Panthers need more dynamism in their edge-rushing room. Even if Morgan takes one of the blue-chip prospects early in the process, that shouldn't prevent Carolina from acquiring another development project that could become something more over time.

David Walker ticks those boxes. The Central Arkansas prospect is explosive, boasts an impressive first step, and finishes plays extremely well. He's not the biggest, so having a plan to move him around in pursuit of exploiting mismatches is essential.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis