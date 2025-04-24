Carolina Panthers caught sleeping as perfect WR target lands elsewhere

The Carolina Panthers have held firm with their wide receiver options around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. As attention turned to the 2025 NFL Draft, one veteran being linked opted to take his chances elsewhere.

Dave Canales and Dan Morgan know Tyler Lockett well. The latter was part of the front office that drafted him. The former helped nurture his talent into one of the league's most explosive route runners. When the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with the pass-catcher this offseason following a glittering stint with the franchise, speculation immediately rose regarding a switch to the Panthers.

That didn't come to fruition initially. The Panthers focused their hefty investments on the defensive side of the football over free agency. That was the right call, but it left many wondering if there was enough to help Young as the signal-caller embarks on a crucial Year 3 of his professional career.

Carolina Panthers won't be reuniting Tyler Lockett and Dave Canales in 2025

Anyone who thought they'd have a chance at landing Lockett after the draft is officially out of luck. According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have signed the former third-round pick out of Kansas State to a one-year, $4 million deal that could be worth up to $6 million with incentives. This gives the AFC South club another experienced weapon to put alongside quarterback Cam Ward, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers might not have been interested in Lockett. But at the price, it would have been something to consider.

Canales and Morgan both proclaimed their unwavering confidence in second-year pro Xavier Legette this offseason. They are anticipating a major leap for last year's first-round pick, who they believe can become a legitimate No. 1 option in the passing game with another offseason to hone his craft. Jalen Coker is another who carries high hopes within the organization after performing well above typical undrafted free agent expectations.

Adam Thielen is still around to provide an assured veteran presence and shrewd route-running. This could be his final season at 35 years old, so adding another vibrant option via the 2025 NFL Draft is almost guaranteed at some stage.

Aside from David Moore, there isn't much to speak of in the wideout room after that. Lockett would have been a decent short-term option with previous experience working with Canales to smooth his transition. However, the Titans got in early.

Canales and Morgan have a long-term plan in place. They are relying on youth and want to reward those drafted by the franchise who prove their worth. Improving the defense should also provide the roster with more balance, which is only going to help.

It's a significant leap of faith. But if it all comes together, the Panthers will be in a position to make a run for the NFC South next season. That will be the biggest vindication, above all else, that their ambitious plan is working.

