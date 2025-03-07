Panthers' first free agency splash feels obvious after star WR gets released

All the fan talk has centered on the Carolina Panthers taking an all-in trade swing for D.K. Metcalf. But another former associate of Dave Canales represents a more realistic avenue of pursuit.

The Seattle Seahawks released wide receiver Tyler Lockett as part of their cost-cutting measures before free agency. He's coming off a down year by his typically high standards and isn't getting any younger at 32 years old. Even so, this could be a cost-effective move by the Panthers to bolster the weapons at quarterback Bryce Young's disposal.

Canales and Lockett are closely linked. They worked together closely in Seattle as Carolina's head coach worked his way up the ladder. General manager Dan Morgan was also in the front office when the wideout got drafted No. 69 overall, so the dots connect themselves.

Dave Canales' influence could lure Tyler Lockett to the Carolina Panthers

One doesn't have to look far for proof of how highly Canales regards Lockett. The coach recalled being part of the draft process that left everyone in consensus agreement about the Kansas State product following Seattle's comprehensive assessments. They were vindicated with outstanding production for the best part of a decade.

"Tyler Lockett was my first draft as a wide receivers coach and I thought it was a really cool thing and this is the thing that I’ve been looking for with Dan (Morgan), with the coaches, is everybody involved in the process was in love with Tyler Lockett. From the special teams coach as a kick returner to the offensive coaches visualizing what we could do with this player in our system to the scouts and their work that they did on the profile of the guy…he loves football, he works at his craft. I think that was a special moment for me because that was my first pick as a position coach and then to see how it all came together." Dave Canales via SI

The Panthers need to prioritize defensive reinforcements this offseason. Morgan is expected to be aggressive in free agency to plug some glaring holes in Ejiro Evero's historically bad unit. They also need to find Young more difference-makers in the passing game.

Adam Thielen will have an important role to play. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette should improve with additional experience. That won't be enough if the Panthers want to build on their positive recent momentum and potentially enter the NFC South title picture in 2025.

They already have one aging wide receiver in Thielen. Lockett is another who might not have much left in the tank, and the Panthers need a prolific boundary weapon. But if it works from a financial standpoint and Canales believes he's still got something to give, it's a decent complimentary option with the separation tools needed to make life easier for Young.

It's something to consider, albeit as a fallback option. The already-developed relationship between Lockett and Canales should help smooth the transition to a different environment after spending his entire career in Seattle. He might not be able to shoulder a heavy workload, but adding him to the rotation comes with possible benefits attached.

Lockett might be looking for a team capable of contending in 2025. If not, don't be surprised if reuniting with Canales becomes more intriguing.

