Panthers quietly circling polarizing prospect as draft mystery deepens

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, rumors heat up. The Carolina Panthers are not immune to this frantic speculation, especially where the No. 19 pick is concerned.

Front offices across the league drop everything from smokescreens to bombshell trades. It will be difficult for Dan Morgan to top last year’s draft class. The general manager struck gold when he selected Tetairoa McMillan and Nic Scourton in the first two rounds. Fans are hoping for similar success this time around.

This year, the Panthers sit in a much different position. After solid roster management and an open checkbook from owner David Tepper, they are not desperate to draft for any specific need.

They can follow the mantra that Morgan and Brandt Tilis have been chanting since they took charge. The Panthers can select the best available prospect.

Adding Jermod McCoy at No. 19 would complete Carolina Panthers' cornerback room

The Panthers are position-agnostic. Everything from kicker to quarterback to wide receiver is on the table. The key is that the front office likes the player. This is the turning point for all of the mock drafters who quickly see their boards fall apart.

Jermod McCoy is a projected top-15 prospect by some analysts. The playmaking cornerback is patient and agile. When he was healthy in 2024, he made plays for the Tennessee Volunteers, including five tackles and one interception in a win over Alabama.

McCoy is a starting-caliber prospect immediately and will be visiting with the Panthers on Friday. His greatest downside might prove to be a huge upside for Carolina. If the defensive back did not miss all of 2025 with a torn ACL, then he would likely be way out of range at No. 19 overall.

For many teams, his recent injury will be a significant hurdle, though his explosive pro day showcase alleviated some concerns. This is unlikely to be the case for the Panthers’ front office, which is unafraid to ink massive contracts with players with troubling injury histories.

More importantly, McCoy would help the Panthers in the long term. After spending big money this offseason, Carolina would have leverage in contract negotiations with Mike Jackson Sr., who may be looking to cash in on the best campaign of his career by a considerable margin.

McCoy's profile is similar to Jaycee Horn's in terms of size. He will need to improve his tackling and adjust to playing in the nickel with Jackson and Horn on the outside.

Across the entire defense, Morgan values arm-length. McCoy (31 ¼-inch) does not have the same elite arm length as Horn (33) and Jackson (32 1/2), but considering they are hosting him on a pre-draft visit, they are likely willing to look past that.

Draft night could be a continuation of the Panthers' surprising offseason. A corner would certainly not be the pick fans were expecting, but if the value is there with a talent like McCoy, don't be shocked if Morgan takes the plunge.