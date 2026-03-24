Panthers could flip first-round pick into something massive as options rapidly grow

All options are on the table for general manager Dan Morgan during the 2026 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers afforded themselves this luxury by making some aggressive moves in free agency, which opens things up considerably when the annual three-day selection event arrives.

Morgan knows it, too. The front-office leader believes the Panthers are in a position to select the best prospects available, taking perceived needs out of the equation. He will watch things unfold before going on the clock at No. 19 overall, ready to take decisive action in a high-pressure situation.

And one NFL analyst believes Carolina's first-round pick could be a lucrative bargaining tool when it comes to the crunch.

Carolina Panthers could turn their No. 19 pick into something much bigger

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus made a compelling case for the Panthers to trade the pick, moving down the order to acquire additional assets this year and next. He also thought that using the selection to trade for a veteran, or even to move up the order, shouldn't be dismissed entirely.

"The Panthers made the playoffs but now sit at No. 19 overall with clear needs across the defense and a continued need to add weapons for Bryce Young. In a draft class as deep at premium positions, this pick offers significant flexibility — whether that’s moving up for a blue-chip talent or trading down to acquire multiple Day 2 selections.

"Dealing the pick could also bring back proven veterans or additional draft capital to address holes on both sides of the ball while accelerating the team’s next step forward."

Morgan's been reluctant to part ways with draft capital since taking the job. He swapped four selections with the Denver Broncos to move up for Nic Scourton. He parted ways with one pick to surge up the board for Princely Umanmielen. However, the former linebacker has moved the Panthers into win-now mode, so if he believes moving up for a preferred target high on their preferences is the right way to go, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

The Panthers are one of the more fascinating teams to watch outside of the top 10. They could identify a prolific weapon for Bryce Young. They might double down on their defensive needs or find a long-term offensive tackle. This mystery could work in Morgan's favor, and fans have the utmost confidence in his capabilities to do what's required.

It's an exciting time for fans. They think the Panthers are right on the cusp of something special. If Morgan can maximize the No. 19 pick — however that might come about — they will get a lot closer.