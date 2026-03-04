Panthers could pursue explosive pass rusher after key free agency decision

Dan Morgan has made no secret about the need to strengthen the Carolina Panthers' pass-rush this offseason. And reports from leading insiders suggest that the general manager will be aggressive in free agency to address this issue.

The Panthers are projected to have only $9.29 million in available salary-cap space right now, though that will change in the coming days as additional roster moves are made. And there is a potential splash well within reach if Morgan can raise enough funds to make him an acceptable offer.

Odafe Oweh didn't get tagged by the Los Angeles Chargers. That didn't come as a great shock, though the AFC West club could work out something to keep him around. Still, he is expected to hit free agency, and his athleticism should generate considerable interest when the legal tampering window opens.

Carolina Panthers should consider a bold bid for Odafe Oweh in free agency

Oweh performed well for the Chargers after his in-season trade to the franchise, recording 7.5 sacks and becoming a highly disruptive force in Jesse Minter's defense. He played only 50 percent of the defensive snaps, but he looks more than capable of handling much greater responsibilities in a different environment.

The Panthers could be among the suitors. Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, who both have long-term upside. Patrick Jones II should also have a part to play if he makes a successful recovery from a back complication. However, if the Carolina wants to get over the hump and deeper into the postseason, they need a genuine game-wrecker coming off the edge.

The 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State is not going to be cheap, especially if a bidding war for his services commences on the open market. Spotrac projects Oweh to make $19.32 million per season on a three-year, $57.97 million deal. Not top-end money for an edge rusher, but enough to make a severe dent in what little money Carolina has at its disposal this spring.

In terms of fit, this looks like a good one. Oweh can bend around the edge effortlessly. He's a high-effort player in pursuit against the run. He's also got the physique and dynamism to slot seamlessly into a 3-4 outside linebacker role, which he's done successfully throughout his career.

Other options will be considered, and the Panthers simply can't afford more than one or two bold splashes in free agency. But this makes more sense than most if the price is right.

Oweh will be a hot commodity. But the Panthers might be a more attractive destination than most around the league realize this offseason.

And for Morgan, the time to strike is now.