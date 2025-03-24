Carolina Panthers' curiosity must increase after encouraging wide receiver update

The Carolina Panthers have held firm with their wide receivers this offseason. An intriguing development regarding one of the best remaining options on the free-agent market could alter Dan Morgan's initial path.

Transitioning Carolina's primary investments to the defensive side of the football was essential. Ejiro Evero's unit put together an embarrassing campaign that went down in NFL history for all the wrong reasons. Morgan acknowledged his part in the team's failings and worked hard to rectify this issue over a busy early portion of free agency.

That will help, but it did nothing to enhance the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young. There's reported confidence in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker taking major leaps forward in their second seasons after flashing as rookies. Adam Thielen is sticking around for another year and should help, but he'll be 35 years old. Re-signing David Moore doesn't exactly move the needle.

The Panthers have nine draft selections at their disposal to solve this issue during the draft. Finding another wideout is almost guaranteed at some stage. But considering the need to maximize the third year of Young's rookie contract, acquiring a proven performer looking for a shot comes with plenty of merit attached.

Stefon Diggs injury update should intrigue Carolina Panthers (and others)

Stefon Diggs is looking for alternative employment and is easily the most high-profile name remaining on the proverbial scrap heap. The former Maryland standout's time with the Houston Texans ended abruptly with a torn ACL. However, he's making encouraging progress according to Mike Reiss from ESPN.

The reporter spoke with people close to the New England Patriots about Diggs' recent visit. Although a deal didn't arrive immediately, his sources suggested that the wideout is ahead of schedule and running at full speed.

"The visit was also a chance for the Patriots to assess where the 31-year-old Diggs is in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered on Oct. 27 while playing for the Houston Texans. League sources have described Diggs as ahead of schedule, already running full speed and gaining increased comfort cutting and changing direction." Mike Reiss

This could make some wide receiver-needy teams look at Diggs a little differently. The Panthers need a genuine No. 1 pass-catcher. Although this doesn't fit into their ethos of signing players under 30 years old with long-term promise, Morgan should consider making an exception.

It would be wise to seek Thielen's counsel before potentially making this move. The veteran formed a dynamic partnership with Diggs during their time together with the Minnesota Vikings. He'll be able to provide full clarity on what led to his departure, what he's like in the locker room, and how he could fit into Dave Canales' schematic concepts. That's not a bad assessment tool by any stretch of the imagination.

This new information is notable. However, it seems unlikely that the Panthers will make an effort to sign Diggs despite the glittering credentials he brings to the table.

The signing doesn't match Morgan's timeline. That's evident with the acquisitions he's made over the last two years. There are no gambles on short-term fixes. Everything is done with the long-term in mind and the front-office leader isn't deviating from his concise strategy.

A healthy Diggs would be an outstanding weapon for Young to call upon. He'll get another shot somewhere. Just don't expect that to be in Carolina.

