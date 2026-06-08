Panthers fans get behind-the-scenes Ikem Ekwonu update that speaks volumes

Ikem Ekwonu has been something of a forgotten man this offseason. The Carolina Panthers signed Rasheed Walker and spent the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft on Monroe Freeling, leaving the incumbent starter at left tackle free to focus on his recovery.

And even though Ekwonu isn't on the field, his impact is still being felt.

Ekwonu was in line for a massive payday this offseason. Everything changed when he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Carolina's narrow wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. This typically involves a long rehabilitation process, and general manager Dan Morgan was in no position to wait around.

Carolina Panthers seeing the best possible response from injured veteran Ikem Ekwonu

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, Ekwonu is staying involved. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik lauded the North Carolina State product's continued dedication amid the uncertainty. He also left no doubt about his importance, even though he'll be watching from the sidelines.

"In regard to Ickey, I can't commend him enough. Right when the season ended, this man's been in the building. He's been engaged in who we are as a culture; he's always present, so this is not a guy who is going through a rehab process on his own and is disconnected from the team.

"This guy loves the Carolina Panthers, and he loves what we're about, and he's a big part of that O-line room."

It's a sign of Ekwonu's commitment to the cause. Suffering such a bad injury at the worst possible time might have broken some players, but it's only made the 2022 first-round pick stronger. He's attacking rehab while also supporting others. It's a testament to his character and the leader he is becoming behind the scenes.

That matters, at least to those in the building.

What the immediate and long-term future holds for Ekwonu is debatable. The Panthers have made moves indicating he could miss most or all of the 2026 campaign. This is also the final campaign of his rookie deal, and those in power believe that Freeling is the future on the blindside. That much is abundantly clear.

This puts the Panthers in a predicament with Ekwonu.

They could shift him inside, but Damien Lewis is firmly cemented as the starting left guard. They could give Ekwonu a short-term extension as a viable backup, allowing him to get back gradually. Fortune wasn't working in his favor, but giving up on him doesn't seem especially smart.

That's for the future. For now, Ekwonu is aiming to assist in any way he can with such a big opportunity awaiting the Panthers in 2026.

And it is not going unnoticed.