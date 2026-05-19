Ikem Ekwonu’s emphatic response gives Panthers hope after brutal setback

The Carolina Panthers were not going to wait around this offseason. There were chances to improve the roster in the short and long term. General manager Dan Morgan took them, and he didn't much care about how this would impact those currently on the books.

That was no more evident than with Ikem Ekwonu. The left tackle is currently recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in the playoffs. The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker to a short-term deal in free agency. They also spent the No. 19 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Monroe Freeling, which is far more telling.

Freeling's arrival will only spur Ekwonu to return sooner than expected. And based on Morgan's recent comments, some positive signs are emerging.

Carolina Panthers give most encouraging update yet on Ikem Ekwonu

Morgan revealed that Ekwonu is coming along encouragingly. The North Carolina State product is putting in the work, and he's being rewarded for it. However, there is still no timeline for his return.

"He's making a lot of progress. He's working his butt off down there in the training room. The training staff is doing a great job with him. He's making progress every single day. I don't have a timeline on that right now. We're just gonna take it day by day."

The Panthers are giving Ekwonu all the time he needs. They got an insurance policy in Walker, though Freeling will also get a shot to start right out of the gate. Just where that leaves the No. 6 pick in 2022 is anyone's guess, but the blindside mauler won't want to be out of sight for long.

It's an interesting scenario.

All signs point to Ekwonu missing most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign, given the typical recovery timeline. The Panthers are not setting a date, which is fair. If they give one publicly and the lineman cannot get back, that'll cause unnecessary pressure. What Morgan's comments do reveal is an upward trajectory with no further setbacks.

That cannot be seen as anything other than positive.

Ekwonu is motivated. He lost a ton of money this offseason on a lucrative long-term deal that was in the offing before disaster struck. There is nothing he can do about that now, so focusing on recovery and making an immediate impact when he gets the all clear becomes the primary objective.

If he can do that, the Panthers are going to keep him around next offseason in some capacity. But what the contract looks like and what position he'll play remain big talking points.

Ekwonu's setback was a body blow. But the response to adversity has been emphatic.

Long may it continue.