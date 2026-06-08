Panthers fans get a $4 million reunion tease they may not want to trust

The Carolina Panthers' roster seems pretty set. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have found the pieces needed to take the next step, and the positivity is simply oozing from the building over early offseason workouts.

Even so, that doesn't mean the NFC South champions should sit still.

Morgan always has his finger on the pulse. He's always looking for ways to improve the squad. Even though money is a little tight right now, the Panthers still have the freedom to maneuver if the right opportunities come along.

Carolina Panthers come up in speculation around Rasul Douglas' future in 2026

And one NFL analyst thought an old friend could be the missing piece to one of the more intriguing position groups on the roster.

Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors named the Panthers among the potential landing spots for free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas. He's no stranger to the franchise, enjoying an outstanding 2020 campaign with the club before departing. He's still looking for alternative employment, so this could be another useful option, with his experience bolstering depth.

Douglas has played well since leaving the Panthers. Things didn't go well with the Miami Dolphins last season, but they were free-falling from a long way out. It's surprising to see him on the market, but he can still play at a relatively high level.

The Panthers have Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., who became an elite tandem last season. Hopes are high for rookie fourth-round pick Will Lee III. Corey Thornton and Chau Smith-Wade are competing for the starting nickel job, and Akayleb Evans boasts some special teams value.

That might be enough, in all honesty. But if Morgan decides that more is required, putting in a call to Douglas' representatives wouldn't be the worst idea.

According to Spotrac, the 2017 third-round pick out of West Virginia could get $4.01 million on a one-year deal. This assessment was probably conducted before free agency began. Now that we are pretty far along, Douglas may be willing to accept a little less to get his foot back in the door.

While the possibility of reuniting with Douglas is intriguing, it's unlikely to happen.

The Panthers are happy with their cornerback options. They believe major enhancements to the front seven could also make things a lot easier in coverage. Carolina also runs a developmental staff under Canales, eager to give young players opportunities. Adding another veteran denies them that chance to shine.

Douglas is a good player who should have a new team in the near future. But any fans hoping he makes his way back to Carolina will probably be out of luck.