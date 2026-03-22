Panthers’ first-round pick suddenly looks obvious after major free agency spree

The Carolina Panthers were aggressive as expected this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan promised to tackle free agency to fill some glaring needs. The former linebacker delivered with his customary efficiency.

And now, the Panthers' first-round pick is becoming more obvious than ever.

Morgan is keeping all options on the table. He wanted the Panthers to be in a position to take the best available prospects, and the front-office leader achieved that objective. It'll be a longer wait than normal at No. 19 overall in the first round, but there should be some decent options available when Carolina finally goes on the clock.

This is a luxury Morgan cannot afford to waste. And there are growing murmurings around one prospect who could be a game-changer for quarterback Bryce Young.

Kenyon Sadiq remains a hot name for the Carolina Panthers, but he may not be around at No. 19

Chad Reuter of NFL.com was the latest in a long line of analysts who thought Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and the Panthers would be a perfect match. Still, the longtime analyst wondered if he would still be around when it's Carolina's turn to pick.

"[Kenyon] Sadiq proved his plus athleticism at the combine (4.39-second 40-yard dash, 43 1/2-inch vertical leap, 11-foot-1 broad jump), so he could be selected earlier than this. Carolina would love to see him available here to join reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year ﻿﻿Tetairoa McMillan﻿﻿."

Sadiq is an athletic force who looks more than capable of carving out a successful NFL career. He's an explosive route-runner with the versatility to be deployed anywhere on the line of scrimmage. If offensive coordinator Brad Idzik can scheme up the correct mismatches for the player, he's got the tools to capitalize on them.

The Panthers haven't had a legitimate threat at tight end since Greg Olsen. He left a massive hole that has yet to be filled effectively, but Sadiq would instantly become the best tight end Carolina has had since.

Tight ends are becoming an integral part of game plans around the league. Sadiq is the consensus best in this class, and it's not particularly close. Therefore, there could be some weight to Reuter's concerns about him going much higher than No. 19 when it's all said and done.

Morgan will have other options in mind. He'll bide his time, playing his board methodically while also considering more aggressive options if the situation warrants. But if Sadiq somehow makes it all the way to No. 19, it wouldn't be surprising if he were high on the shortlist.

And if Sadiq did come to Carolina, there would be nobody more thrilled than Young.