Panthers may have created the perfect storm for an offensive game-changer

Dan Morgan's aggressive moves in free agency have put the Carolina Panthers in an immensely strong position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. If they can hit on their selections, that's only going to improve their chances of going deep into the postseason.

Morgan's primary investments came on the defensive side of the football. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips signed a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. He was swiftly followed by second-team All-Pro linebacker Devon Lloyd, who joined the Panthers for far less than his market value.

Not much was done to strengthen the skill positions around quarterback Bryce Young. But one NFL Draft guru believes Morgan has laid the groundwork for an offensive game-changer with his first-round pick this spring.

Carolina Panthers once again projected to land Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq

Eric Edholm of NFL.com had the Panthers selecting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq in his latest mock draft. The analyst didn't think the options currently around were enough, so giving Young a true athletic mismatch could help take his game to even greater heights moving forward.

"Nothing against ﻿﻿Tommy Tremble﻿﻿ or Ja'Tavion Sanders, but ﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿ could use a difference-maker at tight end. [Kenyon] Sadiq gives the Panthers another explosive, basketball-type athlete for the pass game."

Edholm isn't the first to connect Sadiq to the Panthers. His size, athleticism, and ability to turn short completions into big gains are traits Carolina hasn't had at the position since Greg Olsen departed for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 free agency. That's a long time to be without a productive tight end, especially considering how important they've become to modern-day NFL concepts.

Tight end isn't considered the most valuable position. However, the Panthers have the luxury of taking the best prospects available, regardless of need. If Sadiq is atop their board when Morgan goes on the clock at No. 19, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

The Panthers currently have Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and James Mitchell as their four tight-end options. They are solid players, and a couple of them have long-term upside. Even so, none boast the dynamic traits that Sadiq brings to the table.

Morgan and head coach Dave Canales remain strongly committed to Young. It's a big year for the signal-caller, the fourth of his professional career. With a massive contract extension on the table if he progresses further, improving the former Alabama star's supporting cast is only going to help his cause.

And if Sadiq slips through the cracks to No. 19, the Panthers might not take too long to turn in their card.