Panthers' future hangs in the balance as clock ticks toward must-know date

The Carolina Panthers got through the main part of free agency with ruthless effectiveness. General manager Dan Morgan made no secret of his desires when the recruitment period commenced. Not for the first time during his tenure, the front-office leader was a man of his word.

Morgan managed to address critical needs and fortify depth. This was a welcome boost for the recently crowned NFC South champions, which also provides the Panthers with some extra flexibility when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around.

And there is one upcoming date that Carolina should be taking a keen interest in.

The Panthers will no doubt have a strong contingent in place during Indiana's pro day on Wednesday, April 1. The college football national champions were nothing short of dominant in 2025, which is unlikely to go unnoticed by NFL teams. All the hype centers on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the projected consensus No. 1 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, but there are several other prospects who could be on Carolina's radar.

Carolina Panthers should have a strong contingent in attendance at Indiana's pro day

Carolina could still use an upgrade at nickel cornerback. Chau Smith-Wade's performances were sketchy at best last season. With the Panthers boasting two exceptional boundary corners in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., there is a need to limit passing yards across the middle to take the next step.

He might be undersized, but D'Angelo Ponds could be precisely what the Panthers are looking for. He was the heart and soul of the Hoosiers' defense last season. His fiery mentality and never-say-die approach will ensure he's taken relatively early on Day 2, and Carolina may have him on the shortlist.

Adding to the wide receiver room should be another possibility for the Panthers at some stage during the draft. Omar Cooper Jr. has the athleticism and yards after the catch threat to offer something different. There is buzz around him being a first-round pick, so if the Panthers want him, it might have to come with the No. 19 overall selection.

Edge rusher Mikail Kamara, wide receiver Elijah Surratt, and safety Louis Moore are other possibilities. Considering the concerns at the center position, Pat Coogan could be a Day 3 option with long-term upside as a development project behind Luke Fortner.

Indiana's incoming NFL stars have significant momentum. Teams across the league will want to capitalize on that, so a few of them may go much higher than originally expected. Being part of the culture that head coach Curt Cignetti built should also have them battle-hardened for the challenges that lie ahead.

And the Panthers will be watching closely. Make no mistake about that.