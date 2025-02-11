Panthers' Garrett Wilson trade dreams go up in smoke after Aaron Rodgers update

The Carolina Panthers are looking to find a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. Their dreams of landing one marquee name via trade have gone up in smoke following a shocking yet expected development.

All was not well between Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in 2024. A reported training camp bust-up led to friction. Frustrations grew during another underwhelming campaign from the New York Jets, who were tipped to make a Super Bowl run but fell way short of expectations.

Wilson made no secret of his unhappiness. Reports suggested that the former first-round pick out of Ohio State could seek a trade if Rodgers stuck around. That put the Panthers (and almost everyone else) on high alert.

It now seems like the Jets have made their choice between the two.

Carolina Panthers' Garrett Wilson trade dreams dashed as Jets move on from Aaron Rodgers

Jay Glazer from FOX Sports revealed that the Jets plan to move on from Rodgers this offseason. New head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey met with the signal-caller to inform him of their decision. They even made him fly to them.

"Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him. If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play. Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won't be for the Jets." Jay Glazer

This is a major statement of intent. It also all but confirms that Wilson will be on the books in 2025.

What the Jets have planned at the quarterback position is anyone's guess. Wilson won't want his momentum to slip any further with a rookie who may or may not work out. Dependable options in free agency are thin on the ground quality-wise. A trade for someone like Matthew Stafford shouldn't be dismissed, but it seems unlikely.

The Panthers will turn their attention elsewhere unless Wilson forces the issue. They have options, it's finding the right one that represents the biggest stumbling block.

Overspending for someone like Tee Higgins in free agency doesn't seem feasible. There are some potential options atop the draft with WR1 potential, but that's the unknown quantity factor. Wideouts such as Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel have already been granted permission to seek trades. More will be made available in the coming weeks.

Young demonstrated significant improvements when reinstalled into the starting lineup. He's carrying himself like a franchise quarterback, and the Panthers are treating him like one. Dan Morgan will invest heavily in defense this offseason, but they cannot overlook the need to enhance the offensive supporting cast.

Those plans probably don't include Wilson. It was always a long shot, considering his age and exceptional ability. Now that Rodgers won't be part of the equation, that should appease the wideout enough (for now).

Back to the drawing board…

