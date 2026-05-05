Panthers’ hot streak meets a surprising early 2027 mock draft scenario

The Carolina Panthers received widespread praise for their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan found high value and moved with conviction when prospects came within reach. They still have to prove it, but hopes are incredibly high.

Attention now turns to Carolina's offseason program as head coach Dave Canales' squad looks to defend its NFC South title. But for scouts and other front office personnel, their focus immediately turned to assessing the 2027 draft class.

The 2027 group is widely projected to be the most exciting in years. Not every eligible prospect will declare, and a lot will change between now and the big event in Washington, D.C. However, it's not hard to see why there is so much anticipation.

Carolina Panthers select CB Leonard Moore in ESPN's early 2027 mock draft

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid gave a window into what could unfold in his early 2027 mock draft. The Panthers were picking at No. 8, based on the offseason Super Bowl odds. He selected Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, who could be a long-term answer opposite Jaycee Horn, as Mike Jackson Sr. heads into a contract year.

"[Leonard] Moore is a long, fluid prospect who is a high-quality press-man corner. He finished with five interceptions last season and allowed only 12 receptions. Moore's length, speed and recognition of passing concepts also allow him to clog windows in zone coverage.

"Moore reminds me of Christian Gonzalez and can be a true shutdown corner in the NFL. With Mike Jackson entering a contract year, Moore could be a great pairing with Jaycee Horn in Carolina -- if he makes it this far."

Moore is an outstanding prospect. The Panthers would have bigger problems if they were picking at No. 8, which could even lead them to a new quarterback when push comes to shove. It's way too early to say, but it's not hard to see why the Notre Dame star is being touted as a top-10 pick.

If Moore can remove being too handsy on occasion in coverage, he's got the total package. But it's a big call to make.

Jackson put together a sensational campaign in Carolina last season to form an elite boundary tandem with Horn. The Panthers also drafted Will Lee III in the fourth round, who could be a solid long-term contributor with a seamless transition. That could mean the corner position is not a pressing priority.

Jackson will want to be paid for another outstanding season in 2026. The Panthers already have a lot of money tied into Horn, so paying another corner might not be in Morgan's mindset. Time will tell on that, but if other areas are stable, Moore represents a safer bet than most.

These early mocks are not refined projections. They are created to give fans an idea of who could be in the first-round conversation next spring. And Reid believes Moore should be firmly on the Panthers' radar.