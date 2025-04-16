Carolina Panthers implored to ease Bryce Young's burden with obvious draft move

The Carolina Panthers have prioritized their defense over Dan Morgan's second offseason at the helm. That should make the roster more balanced, but ignoring the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young completely could come with grave consequences attached.

This sentiment was echoed by a respected former player turned analyst, who implored the Panthers to add an extra spark to the passing attack when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

Young made some impressive strides over the second half of 2024. Benching the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was a bold, brave call from head coach Dave Canales so soon into his tenure. It received a positive response, with the signal-caller building back confidence to remind the world why he was such a highly touted college prospect.

Carolina stood pat with its options on offense, for the most part. Players were re-signed and running back Rico Dowdle joined on a one-year deal, but that's it. With most analysts expecting Morgan to focus on the defensive side in the draft, it'll be interesting to see if the team's faith in players like Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Ja'Tavion Sanders bears fruit.

It better.

Carolina Panthers must add another dynamic playmaker for QB Bryce Young

Dan Orlovsky from ESPN urged the Panthers to draft another wide receiver with one of the team's early picks. The ex-quarterback acknowledged what a pivotal upcoming campaign this was for Young. Adding one of the more dynamic pass-catchers from this year's class with some yards after the catch ability could be enough to start securing long-term futures in Carolina.

"This is a massive year for Bryce Young. Massive. Year two under Dave Canales. Gets benched, and last year at the back end, totally starts to take off. They’ve got Adam Thielen - very, very good player. Xavier Legette had some moments last year, but Xavier Legette had like 49 catches last year for like 490 yards, so we’re talking 10 yards a catch. There’s got to be some vertical element to their offense that comes into play. There’s got to be a little bit more speed to their offense that comes into play. While everyone’s attached them to like a defensive lineman, I’m looking at it going I understand how big a year this is for Bryce to make that big jump and really start to solidify everybody’s future. I really think wide receiver could be in the conversation for them." Dan Orlovsky via SI

Morgan acknowledged during his pre-draft media availability that the Panthers want to add another wide receiver. He also stated that there is a drop-off in talent after Day 2. That leaves hope Carolina will do right by Young and get him one of the better prospects relatively early in the process, depending on how the board shakes out in front of them.

Trading out of the top 10 will be difficult this year given the lack of truly elite players. It's a solid class from a depth standpoint where starters could be found across the board. Morgan goes into the event with nine picks, which is a good chance to plug holes and find immediate difference-makers.

Young is already in the third year of his rookie deal. He's extension-eligible after this season, and the Panthers must decide on his fifth-year option next spring. Urgency is high and the stakes have been raised, so Morgan must take decisive action.

That's the only way Carolina's aspirations are going to increase. Morgan might say he's confident in the options available, but it's nowhere near enough.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis