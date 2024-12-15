Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 15 game against Cowboys
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have had it worse than most on the injury front this season. Head coach Dave Canales hasn't had a full squad at his disposal throughout the campaign. That's made things more difficult, but the progress over the last five contests is encouraging nonetheless.
Carolina heads into unusual territory this weekend. They are favored in an NFL regular-season game for the first time in two years. The Dallas Cowboys won't make things easy, but the Panthers come into the contest with newfound confidence despite their three-game losing run versus potential playoff challengers.
They'll have to cope without rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace this weekend. The third-round selection taken No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft won't feature after suffering a shoulder complication that kept him out of practice all week. Running back/kick returner Raheem Blackshear also misses out with a chest problem despite limited participation in practice.
Jonathon Brooks is a long-term absentee once again. The No. 46 overall pick sustained another torn ACL against the Philadelphia Eagles just three games after his return. He's staying positive, but the Panthers might not benefit from his presence until 2026 depending on his recovery timeline.
It wasn't all bad news. Wide receiver Jalen Coker doesn't carry an injury designation into the contest after missing the last three outings. That'll be a significant boost to quarterback Bryce Young as the player looks to continue his outstanding run of performances since becoming the starter once again.
Stud cornerback Jaycee Horn was listed as questionable with a groin issue he'd been dealing with for a few weeks. However, an encouraging report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN hinted that the South Carolina product will participate.
Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, veteran linebacker Josey Jewell, and returning safety Nick Scott were the others carrying a questionable designation into the clash. Aside from that, it's all systems go.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the inactive players for both teams this afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers inactive players list for Week 15
- RB Raheem Blackshear
- S Nick Scott
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- CB Akayleb Evans
- LB Trevin Wallace
- OL Jarrett Kingston
- DT Sam Roberts
Via the Panthers website.
Cowboys inactive players list for Week 15
- CB Trevon Diggs
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- RB Deuce Vaughn
- OL Cooper Beebe
- WR Ryan Flournoy
- DE Tyrus Wheat