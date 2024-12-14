Jonathon Brooks adopts selfless approach amid depressingly familiar reality
By Dean Jones
Life is cruel sometimes. Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks can attest to that after enduring significant hardship over the last year.
After working exceptionally hard to recover from a torn ACL suffered in college with the Texas Longhorns, Brooks' dreams of taking the NFL by storm down the stretch were dashed almost before they began. This is a devastating setback for the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
A second ACL tear on the same knee sustained on Brooks' first carry at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 was a devastating blow. He faces another considerable period on the sidelines and the Panthers might not get him back until 2026 depending on his rehabilitation timeline.
Jonathon Brooks putting Carolina Panthers teammates first after injury blow
The NFL moves forward regardless of injuries. Carolina must find coping mechanisms without Brooks despite extending Chuba Hubbard. From the player's perspective, it's about attacking the process and staying engaged within a strong support system under head coach Dave Canales.
"I've been through it before. So, I know from experience what to do and what not to do. Just being around a good team, a good support system around here with my family being here. I'm still a part of a team. These are my brothers. I was out there playing with them just last week. So, for me to sit in here and mope about my own injury, I feel like that would be selfish. Just to get out there and still pay attention, still focus, still interacting with the team and still being out there and learning the plays and learning the scheme. I feel like it would be helpful for me in the long run, but just to show that I'm a team first type of vibe. I'm not going to stay inside the building and mope on my own."- Jonathon Brooks via Panthers.com
The Panthers will support him throughout the journey. Players are rallying around the promising back. Former team linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. — who recovered from three ACL tears to have a highly productive career — also reached out to the rookie to provide advice and guidance.
Brooks has been down this road very recently. He knows the mental and physical strain he's about to endure. This previous experience should serve him well, but that won't speed up the rehab or diminish the upcoming hurdles in his path.
Putting the team first amid his depressingly familiar reality is a testament to Brooks' high character. It's a reason why he aced every pre-draft interview and left people like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gushing in their praise of the prospect. It'll also be a favor returned by his teammates when things get especially tough for the player in the coming months.
Hopefully, it will be the end of Brooks' bad luck and this latest road to recovery will be his last for a long time. That'll help the Panthers greatly.
Not immediately, of course, but as part of their future vision. And if anyone deserves some good fortune moving forward, it's Brooks.