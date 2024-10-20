Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 7 game provides hope amid the chaos
By Dean Jones
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are going through more injury turmoil than most. Head coach Dave Canales is having to navigate extremely turbulent waters without some of his most established stars. Not exactly ideal considering how devoid this team is of legitimate talent or depth, but they must soldier on in the face of adversity nonetheless.
The Washington Commanders represent a stern test of Carolina's credentials in Week 7. They are in the middle of a renaissance campaign led by head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters. Jayden Daniels looks like the real deal under center, so it's not hard to see where complications could arise if improvements aren't made.
Carolina needs to do it without stud right tackle Taylor Moton once again. Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is also out, which is another blow to a defensive front already without Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown. Josey Jewell and Claudin Cherelus are others who'll miss the game, which came too soon for safety Sam Franklin Jr., first-year defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy, and second-round rookie running back Jonathon Brooks.
Veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney also stated during his media availability on Friday that he was unlikely to participate. Ejiro Evero needs to work miracles with his decimated defense to counteract the supreme threat Daniels brings to the table. Anything less is going to see one of the league's most effective offenses have its way.
Canales has his work cut out. He knows the microscope is intensifying with every loss. Removing him from the equation doesn't seem smart. But there was some hope amid the chaos heading into a challenging fixture at Northwest Stadium.
Full list of inactive Carolina Panthers players in Week 7
- OLB Jadeveon Clowney
- LB Josey Jewell
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- LB Claudin Cherelus
- RT Taylor Moton
- TE Tommy Tremble
- DE A'Shawn Robinson
Via the Panthers official website.
Full list of inactive Commanders players in Week 7
- QB Jeff Driskel (Emergency QB)
- S Tyler Owens
- LB Dominique Hampton
- OL Chris Paul
- DE Dorence Armstrong Jr.